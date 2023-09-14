Her FACE! Chicago Teacher's Union boss FREAKS when CNN owns her for sending son to private school (watch)

We could watch this over and over and over again.

Ok, so it's CNN and it's hard to watch anything on that network even ONCE, let alone multiple times BUT the fact they're calling out the Chicago Teacher's Union's boss for sending her kid to private school while she actively fights against school choice?

*CHEF'S KISS*

Chicago teachers union boss who denounced school choice as racist has son in Catholic school: report https://t.co/uOBqUX4Czz — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2023

Yeah, that makes it even better.

Watch this and pay special attention to her face ... she's SHOCKED they would dare put her on the spot this way.

DEVASTATING takedown of Chicago Teachers Union boss by CNN host.



CNN: Why not help poor families have the same choice you have?



Union boss: SCHOOL CHOICE IS RACIST! MEAN EMAILS! MY SON PLAYS SOCCER!



CNN: "What you just described for your son is choice." pic.twitter.com/cLpVBEdQ39 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 13, 2023

WHAT YOU JUST DESCRIBED FOR YOUR SON IS CHOICE.

Holy cow ... does CNN actually get it?!

Be still our hearts.

Someone check Hell and see if it froze over.

She clearly had no idea what to say when even their pals at CNN were calling them out.

Glorious, ain't it?

***

***

