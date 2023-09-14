'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening...
Nancy Pelosi in 2019 Debunks Nancy Pelosi Today

Her FACE! Chicago Teacher's Union boss FREAKS when CNN owns her for sending son to private school (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on September 14, 2023
CNN

We could watch this over and over and over again.

Ok, so it's CNN and it's hard to watch anything on that network even ONCE, let alone multiple times BUT the fact they're calling out the Chicago Teacher's Union's boss for sending her kid to private school while she actively fights against school choice?

*CHEF'S KISS*

Yeah, that makes it even better.

Watch this and pay special attention to her face ... she's SHOCKED they would dare put her on the spot this way.

WHAT YOU JUST DESCRIBED FOR YOUR SON IS CHOICE.

Holy cow ... does CNN actually get it?!

Be still our hearts.

Someone check Hell and see if it froze over.

She clearly had no idea what to say when even their pals at CNN were calling them out.

Glorious, ain't it?

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CHICAGO CNN SCHOOL CHOICE TEACHERS UNION

