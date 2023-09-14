Twitter/X rubs TONS of salt in Gov. Grisham's wound after she complains about judge BLOCKING carry ban

Nothing says you've been TOTALLY owned like insisting you haven't been totally owned, like this tweet from New Mexico Tyrant ... sorry ... Dictator ... oops, our bad again ... GOVERNOR Lujan-Grisham. Hey, with her actions it's easy to see why we would get her confused with other types of authoritarians.

Seems Grisham has some sour grapes about her unconstitutional order being blocked because you know, it's unconstitutional.

Today a judge temporarily blocked sections of our public health order but recognized the significant problem of gun violence in this state. I refuse to be resigned to the status quo, and I will never stop fighting to prevent other families from enduring these tragedies. pic.twitter.com/qRfSCUaNIL — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 13, 2023

Notice how she's trying to make herself feel better about the block by saying it's 'temporarily blocked' and that it was only 'sections' of the order. What she can't bear to admit is the judge blocked this as a means to keep her from enacting the ban at all.

And she knows it.

Heck, we all know it ... TWITTER/X knows it.

Let the dragging begin:

Find a new line of business lady. You’re a Communist and you have no business governing anyone in the United States. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) September 13, 2023

So put an end to catch and release justice. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 14, 2023

Did she intentionally neglect to mention that Justice Urias, was appointed to the federal bench by Joe Biden

😁 — Pedal to the metal ‘till you see God, then brake! (@thefloridarose) September 14, 2023

That's got to be some serious salt in the wound KNOWING it was a judge Biden appointed who stopped her evil plan. Heh.

Governor I need your help!!



I walked outside and tried banning clouds today but they just kept floating there. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) September 13, 2023

Take ALL the L's!

You've more than earned them, governor.

Rekt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2023

All day, every day.

Ain't it great?

