Twitter/X rubs TONS of salt in Gov. Grisham's wound after she complains about judge BLOCKING carry ban

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on September 14, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

Nothing says you've been TOTALLY owned like insisting you haven't been totally owned, like this tweet from New Mexico Tyrant ... sorry ... Dictator ... oops, our bad again ... GOVERNOR Lujan-Grisham. Hey, with her actions it's easy to see why we would get her confused with other types of authoritarians.

Seems Grisham has some sour grapes about her unconstitutional order being blocked because you know, it's unconstitutional.

Notice how she's trying to make herself feel better about the block by saying it's 'temporarily blocked' and that it was only 'sections' of the order. What she can't bear to admit is the judge blocked this as a means to keep her from enacting the ban at all.

And she knows it. 

Heck, we all know it ... TWITTER/X knows it.

Let the dragging begin:

That's got to be some serious salt in the wound KNOWING it was a judge Biden appointed who stopped her evil plan. Heh.

Take ALL the L's!

You've more than earned them, governor.

All day, every day.

Ain't it great?

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GUNS JUDGE

