POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment inquiry in thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After what we saw Democrats do to Trump with multiple impeachments, this thread from POLITICO's Heidi Przybyla sharing the 'memo' the White House issued to media leaders this morning on how to cover the Biden impeachment inquiry is truly infuriating.

The way they talk about impeachment being SUPER IMPORTANT and how the Republicans are abusing it ... give us a freakin' break.

Check out these 'marching orders':

Yeah, we've seen evidence tying the 'Big Guy' to all of that. 

And?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Look at them giving the media quotes they can use from convenient Republicans.

Shameful.

House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden's involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd
Doug P.

Uh-huh.

Yo, Nebraska, if you're listening, might be time to primary this guy.

Facebook to Fox. 

Dude.

One whole quote? REALLY?! lol

Don't worry, we're not sharing that with you guys.

Factual information.

Right.

This 'memo' seems pretty damn political to us, just sayin'.

Willing to bet Heidi shared this to prove how Republicans supposedly have nothing on Biden ... she's with POLITICO, after all. But this feels like marching orders to us. And hey, we appreciate they're going to do their best to spin this inquiry in a way that fits the whole 'Republicans POUNCE' narrative but basically telling the media how to cover it? 

Not a great look, Team Biden.

At all.

***

