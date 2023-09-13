POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment inquiry in thread

After what we saw Democrats do to Trump with multiple impeachments, this thread from POLITICO's Heidi Przybyla sharing the 'memo' the White House issued to media leaders this morning on how to cover the Biden impeachment inquiry is truly infuriating.

The way they talk about impeachment being SUPER IMPORTANT and how the Republicans are abusing it ... give us a freakin' break.

Check out these 'marching orders':

JUST IN: White House Issues Memo to U.S. Media Leaders



"It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies."



Impeachment is grave, rare, and historic. The Constitution requires “treason, bribery, or other high — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

Yeah, we've seen evidence tying the 'Big Guy' to all of that.

And?

crimes and misdemeanors.”

But House Republicans are publicly stating they have uncovered none of these things.



"After nearly 9 months of investigating, House Republicans haven’t been able to turn up any evidence of the President doing anything wrong." — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The memo goes on to quote numerous Republicans stating there is no evidence to impeach.



Ex: Rep. Don Bacon (Nebraska) : “I think before we move on to [an] impeachment inquiry, we should ... there should be a direct link to the president in some evidence. We should have some — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

Look at them giving the media quotes they can use from convenient Republicans.

Shameful.

clear evidence of a high crime or misdemeanor, not just assuming there may be one."



"For years, Republicans in Congress have tried to muddy the waters by attracting media coverage of their allegations, and as they choose to move forward with impeachment, it is the responsibility — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

Uh-huh.

of the independent press to treat their claims with the appropriate scrutiny. Covering impeachment as a process story – Republicans say X, but the White House says Y – is a disservice to the American public who relies on the independent press to hold those in power accountable." — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

Yo, Nebraska, if you're listening, might be time to primary this guy.

And in the modern media environment, where every day liars and hucksters peddle disinformation and lies everywhere from Facebook to Fox, process stories that fail to unpack the illegitimacy of the claims on which House Republicans are basing all their actions only serve to — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

Facebook to Fox.

Dude.

generate confusion, put false premises in people’s feeds, and obscure the truth.



House Republican leaders should be held accountable for the fact that they are lurching toward impeachment over allegations that are not only unfounded but, in virtually all cases, have been — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

One whole quote? REALLY?! lol

actively disproven – including by witnesses and documents in their own investigations, as well as years-old congressional probes and even the former President’s first impeachment inquiry.



The memo includes a 14-page appendix that "comprehensively addresses the 7 key lies House — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

Don't worry, we're not sharing that with you guys.

House Republicans are suggesting they are basing an impeachment on.



We hope this document helps provide you with factual information useful in your reporting on their unprecedented, unfounded claims underlying an impeachment inquiry without any evidence of wrongdoing." — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

Factual information.

Right.

CNN has reported that “there are as many as 30 [House] Republicans who don’t believe there’s enough evidence yet for impeachment.”



Perhaps that is why, despite vowing just days ago that any impeachment inquiry would be opened by a vote of the House, Speaker McCarthy has gone — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

This 'memo' seems pretty damn political to us, just sayin'.

against his own demands in 2019 to open an inquiry unilaterally – flip flopping on his own commitment to a vote." — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

Willing to bet Heidi shared this to prove how Republicans supposedly have nothing on Biden ... she's with POLITICO, after all. But this feels like marching orders to us. And hey, we appreciate they're going to do their best to spin this inquiry in a way that fits the whole 'Republicans POUNCE' narrative but basically telling the media how to cover it?

Not a great look, Team Biden.

At all.

