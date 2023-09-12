Libs of TikTok BRUTALLY trolls Dick Durbin for lying his arse off about sexual content in schools (watch)

Awww ... it's been a while since we last wrote about Little Dickie Durbin. The last time we wrote about him, Senator John Kennedy had managed to leave him speechless about the Democrat's racist attacks on Clarence Thomas.

It's good to see Dickie setting himself up for another good dragging.

Seems he thinks we'll believe him when he says NOBODY wants sexually explicit content in the children's section of a school library. Excuse us, Dickie, but have you met your own party and the people who vote for you?

Just wondering.

Watch:

DICK DURBIN:



"No one is advocating for sexually explicit content to be available in an elementary school library, or a children's section of a library!" pic.twitter.com/AH8tyomXVi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2023

Nobody.

Hrm.

Right.

Gonna go ahead and disagree with him on this one, and we're not the only ones:

That's exactly what you are demanding, Dick. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) September 12, 2023

Yeah, DICK.

Yes, they literally are advocating exactly that. Durbin is clueless or lying. Most likely the latter. — Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) September 12, 2023

Cool, so there shouldn’t be an issue removing it. Glad we agree — brit (@pashedmotatos) September 12, 2023

Right? If nobody wants that garbage in school libraries then it shouldn't be a big deal removing it.

Case closed.

Parents win.

Moving on.

We rate this four pinocchios — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2023

HAAAAA

Eat your heart out, WaPo.

***

***

