Libs of TikTok BRUTALLY trolls Dick Durbin for lying his arse off about sexual content in schools (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on September 12, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Awww ... it's been a while since we last wrote about Little Dickie Durbin. The last time we wrote about him, Senator John Kennedy had managed to leave him speechless about the Democrat's racist attacks on Clarence Thomas.

It's good to see Dickie setting himself up for another good dragging.

Seems he thinks we'll believe him when he says NOBODY wants sexually explicit content in the children's section of a school library. Excuse us, Dickie, but have you met your own party and the people who vote for you?

Just wondering.

Watch:

Nobody.

Hrm.

Right.

Gonna go ahead and disagree with him on this one, and we're not the only ones:

Yeah, DICK.

Right? If nobody wants that garbage in school libraries then it shouldn't be a big deal removing it.

Case closed.

Parents win.

Moving on.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BOOKS DICK DURBIN SCHOOLS

