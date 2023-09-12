MTG shows Eric Swalwell THE HAND after he takes a swing at her that lands on Biden’s big, dumb dopey face

We're not sure what Eric Swalwell would be doing with himself if he wasn't on Twitter trying to troll more effective legislators than himself. Okay, that's not entirely true, we kinda sorta know what Swalwell would be doing with himself but we figured you guys are getting tired of the #FangBanger jokes.

Oh, WHO are we kidding, nobody ever really tires of making fun of Swalwell and his Communist Chinese spy girlfriend.

Right?

Right.

Welp, this time Swalwell aimed for Marjorie Taylor Greene ... by screenshotting her post and arguing with it. Not even brave enough to actually troll her for real.

Nutless wonder that he is.

If this lady was in Congress when September 11 happened she would have asked for a moment of silence for the hijackers. Unreal to tweet this on such a solemn day. pic.twitter.com/sGSSckvRgx — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 12, 2023

Now, keep in mind he's acting like she shouldn't be talking about SUCH THINGS on September 11th when we all watched Biden do and say a whole lot more while basically ignoring the day because according to the White House, 'it's old news'.

Meanwhile on the anniversary of 9/11: https://t.co/YWCPLTwtjy — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 12, 2023

But giving Iran $6 Billion on 9/11 is totally cool, right? — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) September 12, 2023

Your more dramatic than a high school girl — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 12, 2023

Or maybe you should consider doing something about the outrageous illegal innovation that is destroying our towns, cities, and country. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) September 12, 2023

Wait, actually, do his JOB?!

Crazy talk.

It’s unreal for you to tweet this on such a solemn day, as well. — Jeff Dornik (@jeffdornik) September 12, 2023

Now, unfortunately there is no response from MTG probably because he didn't bother to tag her HOWEVER, we like to think she saw this tweet, rolled her eyes and let him talk to the hand.

***

