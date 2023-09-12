How 'bout NO?! Robert Reich tries defending socialism in BIZARRE video but ain't...
MTG shows Eric Swalwell THE HAND after he takes a swing at her that lands on Biden’s big, dumb dopey face

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on September 12, 2023
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

We're not sure what Eric Swalwell would be doing with himself if he wasn't on Twitter trying to troll more effective legislators than himself. Okay, that's not entirely true, we kinda sorta know what Swalwell would be doing with himself but we figured you guys are getting tired of the #FangBanger jokes.

Oh, WHO are we kidding, nobody ever really tires of making fun of Swalwell and his Communist Chinese spy girlfriend.

Right?

Right.

Welp, this time Swalwell aimed for Marjorie Taylor Greene ... by screenshotting her post and arguing with it. Not even brave enough to actually troll her for real.

Nutless wonder that he is.

Now, keep in mind he's acting like she shouldn't be talking about SUCH THINGS on September 11th when we all watched Biden do and say a whole lot more while basically ignoring the day because according to the White House, 'it's old news'. 

Wait, actually, do his JOB?!

Crazy talk.

Now, unfortunately there is no response from MTG probably because he didn't bother to tag her HOWEVER, we like to think she saw this tweet, rolled her eyes and let him talk to the hand.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN ERIC SWALWELL SEPTEMBER 11 MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

