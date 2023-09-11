YIKES! Chaya Raichik shares tweets from Burbank mayor PADDLED by drag queen that make him look even WORSE

As Twitchy reported earlier today, Burbank Mayor Konstatine Anthony was caught on film being paddled by a rather large drag queen at an even that very well could have been attended by children because the age limit for said event was 15+.

You know, minors.

Well, as we reported this morning, he got very defensive and kept insisting there were no children there, although he couldn't prove it. Honestly, we didn't think it could get any worse for this skeeze but ... it has.

Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik pulled some of his more 'interesting' tweets and yikes, you guys. SO MUCH YIKES.

Some very interesting and concerning tweets from #MayorSpanky… not a good look! 👀 @KonstantineinCA pic.twitter.com/0LNrzWz0kI — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 11, 2023

Interesting and concerning are both words that accurately describe this timeline.

Why does @KonstantineinCA use the word “baby” in the first screenshot? It’s just a heartbeat, right? pic.twitter.com/zGdiaQmy9U — Nick (@thenickoftime90) September 11, 2023

Wow, how could a guy who likes getting spanked by drag queens in public tweet such things!?! I’m shocked!! pic.twitter.com/VKuLC6FBVS — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 11, 2023

Right? It seems TOTALLY unlike him.

Yikes… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

To the people who vote for these politicians, it won’t make any difference sadly…but still disgusting to the rest of us! — Mandolango (@Chilango83) September 11, 2023

Sane people?

Holy crap! — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) September 11, 2023

We had a similar reaction.

It’s sad that this isn’t even shocking. All of us expected this to come next. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 11, 2023

He'll likely get elected for the seat he's running for.

And considering he's in California that wouldn't shock us either.

