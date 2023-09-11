YIKES! Chaya Raichik shares tweets from Burbank mayor PADDLED by drag queen that make him look even WORSE

Axios explores why you should feel guilty over 'new trend' of... putting ice...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on September 11, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier today, Burbank Mayor Konstatine Anthony was caught on film being paddled by a rather large drag queen at an even that very well could have been attended by children because the age limit for said event was 15+.

You know, minors.

Well, as we reported this morning, he got very defensive and kept insisting there were no children there, although he couldn't prove it. Honestly, we didn't think it could get any worse for this skeeze but ... it has.

Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik pulled some of his more 'interesting' tweets and yikes, you guys. SO MUCH YIKES.

Interesting and concerning are both words that accurately describe this timeline.

Right? It seems TOTALLY unlike him.

Sane people?

We had a similar reaction.

He'll likely get elected for the seat he's running for.

And considering he's in California that wouldn't shock us either.

***

