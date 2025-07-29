Cincinnati Police Chief, Who Is Being Sued for Discrimination, Blames 'Social Media' for Mob Attack

If you get news from the mainstream media (and for the love of God, we hope you don't), there's a good chance you have heard nothing about the mob of young black people who assaulted a middle-aged white tourist at the Cincinnati Jazz Fest last weekend, dragging him into the street and repeatedly kicking him while he was down, as others stood by and cheered while filming the brutality.

Advertisement

Here is just one video of the attack.

This incident in Cincinnati, OH has been described as a “fight.” That’s not to what I see here. pic.twitter.com/mYuoZeCVIJ — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 28, 2025

No, this is not a 'fight.' This is felonious assault.

It gets worse. As one woman stepped in to try to intervene and stop the assault, a man coldcocked her, and the mob left her unconscious and bleeding on the street.

Here is a longer video showing the initial assault of the man, then the woman trying to break things up and getting knocked out for her trouble:

Im ashamed to represent Cincinnati today and I cannot wait to move to Florida shortly. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the brawl after the jazz festival. The stupid f***s who caused this should be incarcerated asap, as they’re all on video like they like it so it… pic.twitter.com/iZRN7qnBof — Sarah Sizzle (@sizzle_sarah) July 28, 2025

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for Ohio governor, met with the woman afterwards and called for an immediate return to order (not to mention sanity) in Cincinnati.

I spoke to Holly earlier today (the woman tragically assaulted in Cincinnati this weekend). She’s a single working mom who went to a friend’s birthday party. It’s unconscionable that there were no police present in that area of Cincinnati on a Friday night, or even an ambulance… pic.twitter.com/yTiJOL3Eh0 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 28, 2025

... an ambulance to take her to the hospital. Hard-working Americans shouldn’t have to worry for their safety when they have a good time in our cities. Holly said not a single local or state official had yet reached out as of earlier this afternoon, other than one police detective. Leftists like to lecture about ‘systemic injustice’ while thugs turn our turn cities into war zones. I’m done with their excuses. As governor, I’ll make sure they’re behind bars, not running wild. Our cops will have the green light to restore order—no apologies. Holly appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country, and hopes that the publicity around her story ensures that local & state leaders clean up our failing cities. We hope to visit Holly soon as she recovers.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Cincinnati tried to downplay the incident, calling it 'adults fighting.'

Vice mayor of Cincinnati downplays the violent attack of the black mob who attacked a white couple:



“One incident of adults fighting. This is not who we are."



This is exactly who you are. pic.twitter.com/9SP0nGQDX4 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 28, 2025

She should resign in disgrace.

Maybe the biggest insult, however, came from the Cincinnati chief of police. With clear evidence of a crime taking place, she blamed ... social media.

Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge chastising social media and “the media” about showing videos of the black mob attacking random white people.



Unf***ingbelievable. pic.twitter.com/hZVgDSqv6P — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) July 29, 2025

Excuse us, but ... WHAT?

The problem isn't that you have violent mobs attacking people in the street or a man knocking a woman out with no provocation, the problem is that people are SHOWING THAT online?

Notice also how she is asked exactly how the videos are 'distorted,' and she cannot answer the question.

So, she blames "social media" for distorting the event, but when a reporter asks her what, exactly, had been distorted, she has no answer. Is there a good answer? Asking seriously. What context can justify a black mob beating a middle-aged white couple in the streets, as we saw? https://t.co/Zx4zrUL3gC — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) July 29, 2025

She can join the mayor by resigning in disgrace.

Advertisement

This hag needs to be fired immediately. https://t.co/K8KGB6PRgF — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 29, 2025

Fired is also acceptable.

FATIGUE: Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge claims that the black mob that attacked the white tourists were misrepresented in the videos. Evidently the mob was the true victim. pic.twitter.com/srtFwopsd2 — @amuse (@amuse) July 29, 2025

This is what DEI does to any city or institution it infests.

And if you had any doubt that Chief Theetge is a 'DEI hire,' she is currently being sued for discriminating against white men in her own police force.

She’s currently being sued by members of her own force who say she only gives promotions to women and people of color. So this hatred she has for white people seems on brand. https://t.co/kxSU2V6v1H https://t.co/ehBPQzW0DA pic.twitter.com/LoEPLDxxLq — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) July 29, 2025

As if we needed to see anything but her face and hear her scolding the people doing her job for her to know who (and what) she truly is.

And there it is



Now do you see why Cincinnati crime is out of control and they didn’t comment on the jazz fest beatdown for days?



They have a racist, DEI police chief pic.twitter.com/gUwjSK5fNz — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 29, 2025

We hope the lawsuit results in her ouster because she's not qualified to be a dog catcher, let alone the Chief of Police.

Of course she looks like that https://t.co/VRjohRqUgH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 29, 2025

Advertisement

She might as well be wearing a patch that reads, 'AWFL' on her uniform.

I get it now.



The gang of 15 people beating the man and woman were acting in self-defense.



Kicking and punching them while they were on the ground and defenseless was the reasonable response to verbal taunting and micro-aggressions unjustly visited upon the oppressed. https://t.co/jNJlNPJiYF — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) July 29, 2025

Not that there is anything that man or woman could have said that would justify what this mob did to them, but the incident took place DAYS ago. If there was any incriminating evidence against the two people who were beaten (say, shouting racial slurs or something of that nature), it would be out on the internet already.

Chief Theetge is simply lying when she claims there are 'two sides to this story.'

She kept saying context as if there's acceptable context for a mob of ferals beating a couple half to death in the street.



She is a terrible person. https://t.co/RR2VCjCak2 — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) July 29, 2025

"It's bad to share videos of crime on social media because it removes context." A standard that noticeably goes out the window when the races are reversed or a police officer defends himself. Then the videos must be blasted all over the world regardless of context. https://t.co/KPguf86nJg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 29, 2025

If the races were reversed, not only would Theetge not be scolding the media about 'context,' but this incident would have been covered 24/7 since it took place by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and who knows, maybe even ESPN.

Advertisement

“Social media is only showing one side of the story.”



“Ok, what’s the other side of the story?”



*Continues to complain about social media* https://t.co/hRqEdy1wwv — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 29, 2025

It's tempting to call her useless, but she is far worse than that. She is making excuses for violent crime.

But in the interest of ending this on a happier note, regardless of what the Cincinnati mayor and police chief have to say, the incident got the attention of higher authorities, specifically one Harmeet K. Dhillon.

And she don't play.

🚨BREAKING: 4 suspects from the violent black mob that attacked white tourists at the Cincinnati Jazz Festival have been ID’ed:



The city didn’t lift a finger until @AAGDhillon put them on blast. Well done.



Arrest and prosecute to the furthest extent.

pic.twitter.com/uuXwNCZlwL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2025

The FBI has also launched an investigation, meaning that federal hate crime charges are being considered.

🚨 BREAKING: The FBI has launched a probe into the Cincinnati Brawl, where a black mob attacked white tourists



FBI agents are already conducting interviews with suspects.



The District Attorney CANNOT be trusted. Federal charges are necessary! pic.twitter.com/9HaTCh73xl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 29, 2025

The prosecuting attorney for Hamilton County is Connie Pillich, who is a Democrat and former member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

So, no. We don't trust her on these prosecutions any more than we trust the mayor or police chief.

Advertisement

But we hope that Dhillon and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino will make sure that the mob faces actual justice, not 'DEI justice.'

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.