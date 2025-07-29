WHAT IS THIS HEADLINE?! Minnesota Star Tribune OMITS Real Reason Why ICE Is...
VIP
Cincinnati Police Chief, Who Is Being Sued for Discrimination, Blames 'Social Media' for Mob Attack

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on July 29, 2025
meme

If you get news from the mainstream media (and for the love of God, we hope you don't), there's a good chance you have heard nothing about the mob of young black people who assaulted a middle-aged white tourist at the Cincinnati Jazz Fest last weekend, dragging him into the street and repeatedly kicking him while he was down, as others stood by and cheered while filming the brutality. 

Here is just one video of the attack. 

No, this is not a 'fight.' This is felonious assault. 

It gets worse. As one woman stepped in to try to intervene and stop the assault, a man coldcocked her, and the mob left her unconscious and bleeding on the street. 

Here is a longer video showing the initial assault of the man, then the woman trying to break things up and getting knocked out for her trouble:

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for Ohio governor, met with the woman afterwards and called for an immediate return to order (not to mention sanity) in Cincinnati. 

... an ambulance to take her to the hospital. Hard-working Americans shouldn’t have to worry for their safety when they have a good time in our cities. Holly said not a single local or state official had yet reached out as of earlier this afternoon, other than one police detective. Leftists like to lecture about ‘systemic injustice’ while thugs turn our turn cities into war zones. I’m done with their excuses. As governor, I’ll make sure they’re behind bars, not running wild. Our cops will have the green light to restore order—no apologies. Holly appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country, and hopes that the publicity around her story ensures that local & state leaders clean up our failing cities. We hope to visit Holly soon as she recovers.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Cincinnati tried to downplay the incident, calling it 'adults fighting.'

She should resign in disgrace. 

Maybe the biggest insult, however, came from the Cincinnati chief of police. With clear evidence of a crime taking place, she blamed ... social media. 

Excuse us, but ... WHAT? 

The problem isn't that you have violent mobs attacking people in the street or a man knocking a woman out with no provocation, the problem is that people are SHOWING THAT online? 

Notice also how she is asked exactly how the videos are 'distorted,' and she cannot answer the question. 

She can join the mayor by resigning in disgrace. 

Fired is also acceptable. 

This is what DEI does to any city or institution it infests. 

And if you had any doubt that Chief Theetge is a 'DEI hire,' she is currently being sued for discriminating against white men in her own police force. 

As if we needed to see anything but her face and hear her scolding the people doing her job for her to know who (and what) she truly is. 

We hope the lawsuit results in her ouster because she's not qualified to be a dog catcher, let alone the Chief of Police. 

She might as well be wearing a patch that reads, 'AWFL' on her uniform. 

Not that there is anything that man or woman could have said that would justify what this mob did to them, but the incident took place DAYS ago. If there was any incriminating evidence against the two people who were beaten (say, shouting racial slurs or something of that nature), it would be out on the internet already. 

Chief Theetge is simply lying when she claims there are 'two sides to this story.'

If the races were reversed, not only would Theetge not be scolding the media about 'context,' but this incident would have been covered 24/7 since it took place by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and who knows, maybe even ESPN. 

It's tempting to call her useless, but she is far worse than that. She is making excuses for violent crime. 

But in the interest of ending this on a happier note, regardless of what the Cincinnati mayor and police chief have to say, the incident got the attention of higher authorities, specifically one Harmeet K. Dhillon. 

And she don't play. 

The FBI has also launched an investigation, meaning that federal hate crime charges are being considered. 

The prosecuting attorney for Hamilton County is Connie Pillich, who is a Democrat and former member of the Ohio House of Representatives. 

So, no. We don't trust her on these prosecutions any more than we trust the mayor or police chief. 

But we hope that Dhillon and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino will make sure that the mob faces actual justice, not 'DEI justice.'

