This Viral 'Mommy Blogger" Has a Dark Side

Bernalillo Co. Sheriff John Allen goes OFF on Gov. Lujan Grisham and her unconstitutional order (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:05 PM on September 11, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, New Mexico Governor Lujan-Grisham set out the trample the Second Amendment rights of her constituents late last week and has spent a good portion of the weekend (and even today) being dragged for it.

Even Democrats who typically fall in line with ridiculous gun-grabbing rhetoric have called her out BUT this from the actual sheriff of Bernalillo County she?

Damn, son.

Here's the actual presser - WATCH:

They're not enforcing it. And honestly, how COULD they? It's unconstitutional AF.

Not to mention she gave away the game and said the quiet part out loud.

We shall see how seriously he takes it, won't we?

***

Related:

John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Dems IGNORING illegal immigration until it was in THEIR backyard

WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... hint, they're NOT

Tracy Beanz details how feds fought and LOST in Missouri v. Biden free speech case in EPIC thread

***

