Bernalillo Co. Sheriff John Allen goes OFF on Gov. Lujan Grisham and her unconstitutional order (watch)

As Twitchy readers know, New Mexico Governor Lujan-Grisham set out the trample the Second Amendment rights of her constituents late last week and has spent a good portion of the weekend (and even today) being dragged for it.

Even Democrats who typically fall in line with ridiculous gun-grabbing rhetoric have called her out BUT this from the actual sheriff of Bernalillo County she?

Damn, son.

🚨 HOLY MOLY: Democrat @BCSONM Sheriff John Allen said the governor sidelined him in the Friday press conference, where she announced she would remove BernCo residents' gun rights via executive order. He said the governor's "unconstitutional" order does "nothing but disarm… — Rep. John Block (@RepBlock) September 11, 2023

Here's the actual presser - WATCH:

Here’s the video of the press conference! Wow 😮 pic.twitter.com/NREe71lpWo — Rep. John Block (@RepBlock) September 11, 2023

They're not enforcing it. And honestly, how COULD they? It's unconstitutional AF.

He had me at “We’re not enforcing it”!! pic.twitter.com/UilYYZ6cnE — B-rad Brad (@Stalz8) September 11, 2023

God bless our #Sheriffs the last line of defense against tyrranical #governators God bless you, Sir, & all of you for upholding our rights 🙏🏼❤️👏 — Teresa Tindal (@TindalReview) September 11, 2023

He should have dropped the "I think she should be impeached" for her actions and that would have got the ball rolling. All she did was make his job 100x more difficult! — no_edit_button2.0 (@no_edit_buttons) September 11, 2023

Not to mention she gave away the game and said the quiet part out loud.

"It is unconstitutional and I take my oath seriously” regarding @MLG’s illegal gun ban. ~Sheriff John Allen @BCSONM https://t.co/BWwxsgnrAe — Rep Stefani Lord (@Lord4NM) September 11, 2023

We shall see how seriously he takes it, won't we?

