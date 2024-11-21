'The Golden State Is eating Its Golden Geese' California Defaults on Loan: Businesses...
VIP
Daytime Dysfunction: 'The View' Continues to Give ABC's Lawyers MAJOR Headaches
Literally NO ONE Is Asking for This: CBS News Insists 'Some' Voters Are...
Heaven on Earth: Take a Glimpse Inside the Restored Notre Dame Cathedral
Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets...
Donald Trump Nominates Former Florida AG Pam Bondi for Attorney General
Bob Casey Jr Finally Concedes to Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania Senate Race
This TOTALLY Did Not Happen! Climate Activist Says Hurricanes Convinced His Barber Climate...
LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and...
Daily Mail: We're All Gonna Die From Climate Change! (In 75 Years, That...
'You'll See Things Our Way': Jaguar DOUBLES DOWN on Cringe Ad With Vaguely...
Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan Will Have Netanyahu Arrested If He Enters the City
Biden's America: NFL Issues Security Alert for Players Regarding S. American Crime Syndica...
Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks...

Rescue Party: The Dems Desperate Search for a Normal 2028 Presidential Candidate Begins

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on November 21, 2024
ImgFlip

The 2024 election cycle was a disaster for the Democrat Party. They lost the White House, the Senate, and the House. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were a terrible twosome to represent the party. Now the quest has started for someone to pick up the party's mantle and be the next presidential candidate. But what kind of person do they need? Someone normal.

Advertisement

That's going to be almost impossible.

We don't expect the Democrat Party to abandon identity politics. Unfortunately, the two most obvious choices to lead the party to a possible White House victory in 2028 are 'problematic' in Dem speak.

We'll let these commenters explain.

So you can probably strike one or both of these normal gentlemen off the list. So, let's look at the ladies.

Recommended

'The Golden State Is eating Its Golden Geese' California Defaults on Loan: Businesses Stuck With The Tab
Gordon K
Advertisement

Hillary Clinton will be in her 80s in 2028, she's too old. Whitmer's Doritos-feeding video was the embodiment of weird. That's the bench the Democrats have.

What's certain is they should never do this again. (WATCH)

Total cringe!

Yep, John Fetterman has a better chance of being cast in a Young Frankenstein remake than he does leading the party.

He's weird but still a favorite among Republicans more than Democrats these days due to his stance on Israel. The dude makes us laugh.

Advertisement

The Dems desperately need someone normal and serious who breaks from the recent past.

It's almost a given that if Trump's term goes well he'll be succeeded by Vice President JD Vance. Republicans also have Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a backup or a possible running mate. Who do the Dems have? Well, nobody. Whoever is chosen or emerges could be someone not even on the current political map.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC ELECTION GAVIN NEWSOM KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Golden State Is eating Its Golden Geese' California Defaults on Loan: Businesses Stuck With The Tab
Gordon K
LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and We Are HERE FOR IT
Amy Curtis
Heaven on Earth: Take a Glimpse Inside the Restored Notre Dame Cathedral
Amy Curtis
Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets DRAGGED for It
Amy Curtis
Literally NO ONE Is Asking for This: CBS News Insists 'Some' Voters Are Clamoring for Stimulus Checks
Amy Curtis
Daytime Dysfunction: 'The View' Continues to Give ABC's Lawyers MAJOR Headaches
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Golden State Is eating Its Golden Geese' California Defaults on Loan: Businesses Stuck With The Tab Gordon K
Advertisement