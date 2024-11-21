Rescue Party: The Dems Desperate Search for a Normal 2028 Presidential Candidate Begins

The 2024 election cycle was a disaster for the Democrat Party. They lost the White House, the Senate, and the House. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were a terrible twosome to represent the party. Now the quest has started for someone to pick up the party's mantle and be the next presidential candidate. But what kind of person do they need? Someone normal.

Advertisement

That's going to be almost impossible.

Forget about policy or whatever. Democrats' top criterion for 2028 should be making sure neither half of the ticket has any kind of nervous tic or affectation or otherwise weird or off-putting physical behavior. So no cackles, no flouncing like a Rockette wannabe, none of that. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 21, 2024

We don't expect the Democrat Party to abandon identity politics. Unfortunately, the two most obvious choices to lead the party to a possible White House victory in 2028 are 'problematic' in Dem speak.

We'll let these commenters explain.

Gavin Newsom fits these criteria but he’s white and male. — Michael K. Woods (@michael_k_woods) November 21, 2024

Newsom is a has been, the Dems won’t nominate a woman. They may go Shapiro, but who knows. They don’t have any real stars. Everyone in the Biden administration is washed coming out the door. — Bill (@Tastywaves77) November 21, 2024

So basically their only option is Josh Shapiro who is completely untested nationally and would be an issue for the base because he’s Jewish — BRob (@BRobMN) November 21, 2024

So you can probably strike one or both of these normal gentlemen off the list. So, let's look at the ladies.

i.e. don't be cringe. This may mean locking Whitmer in a closet somewhere. — Loud Goat 🌏🎋 (@VladimirPoopin) November 21, 2024

Why is Gov Gretchen Whitmer doing soft-core Dorito fetish porn while wearing a Harris-Walz hat? pic.twitter.com/xTrENFtcWe — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) October 10, 2024

Hillary Clinton will be in her 80s in 2028, she's too old. Whitmer's Doritos-feeding video was the embodiment of weird. That's the bench the Democrats have.

What's certain is they should never do this again. (WATCH)

Gonna Miss THIS Dancing QUEEN (Best of Tim Walz Gesticulating and Waving and Shit) pic.twitter.com/ka4yD3SRcz — Serf (@TheRoyalSerf) November 9, 2024

The eye-high kicks were the best part! — Demand can be a force majeure (@filthyanalyst) November 21, 2024

Total cringe!

Yep, John Fetterman has a better chance of being cast in a Young Frankenstein remake than he does leading the party.

He's weird but still a favorite among Republicans more than Democrats these days due to his stance on Israel. The dude makes us laugh.

Advertisement

The Dems desperately need someone normal and serious who breaks from the recent past.

The Democrats need Serious People™️. I’m not sure they have a candidate who 1) does not have 2020 baggage and 2) can assemble a national coalition. — Dominic Lynch - White Sox Nihilist (@domineeringDom) November 21, 2024

They have no one on the bench that fits this criteria. I said if Trump lost, the next GOP nom would be someone no one is talking about today. I think that applies to dems as well. — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) November 21, 2024

It's almost a given that if Trump's term goes well he'll be succeeded by Vice President JD Vance. Republicans also have Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a backup or a possible running mate. Who do the Dems have? Well, nobody. Whoever is chosen or emerges could be someone not even on the current political map.