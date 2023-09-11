WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... it's REALLY something else

An Unsung Hero of 9/11: Remembering Rick Rescorla
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on September 11, 2023
Artist Angie

Google likes to put together cute, kitschy, edgy, and even MOVING imagery for their homepage when they commemorate a holiday or a special occasion. They've sort of become known for doing it. MLK Jr. Day? Awesome. 

Makes sense to celebrate and or commemorate important days in America and even around the world.

Imagine our shock this morning when we looked at the Google homepage and there was ... nothing.

Not even a small American flag.

Nada.

It looks like this:

Class act, all the way, every time.

We only wish we could say we're surprised.

Honestly, we'd be MORE surprised if they did something honoring the fallen.

They've commemorated plenty of other not-so-important days:

But we suppose the day nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives on human soil at the hands of terrorists just isn't all that important to our pals at Google.

Grateful Calvin

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Awful.

***

