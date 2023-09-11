WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... it's REALLY something else

Google likes to put together cute, kitschy, edgy, and even MOVING imagery for their homepage when they commemorate a holiday or a special occasion. They've sort of become known for doing it. MLK Jr. Day? Awesome.

Makes sense to celebrate and or commemorate important days in America and even around the world.

Imagine our shock this morning when we looked at the Google homepage and there was ... nothing.

Not even a small American flag.

Nada.

It looks like this:

Google commemorating 9/11 pic.twitter.com/lfaysDfFan — Joe Biden Sniffed Me (@NowTeenEighty4) September 11, 2023

Class act, all the way, every time.

The difference between @bing and @Google on the anniversary of the 9/11/2001 ATTACK on Americans.

Need any more info? pic.twitter.com/6VzjCio9xP — Sunshine Ramblings (@SignalCorp42) September 11, 2023

We only wish we could say we're surprised.

Honestly, we'd be MORE surprised if they did something honoring the fallen.

How Google remembers 9-11: pic.twitter.com/mzDQNJAGlY — 🇺🇸 Be Prepared 🇺🇸 (@ScoutMotto) September 11, 2023

They've commemorated plenty of other not-so-important days:

This is how Google doodles commemorates 9/11. pic.twitter.com/lukysx09QI — the truth is hard (@truthishard__) September 11, 2023

But we suppose the day nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives on human soil at the hands of terrorists just isn't all that important to our pals at Google.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Awful.

