WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... it's REALLY...
An Unsung Hero of 9/11: Remembering Rick Rescorla
New Mexico Governor Uses 'Public Health' to Suspend Second Amendment Rights
Biden skips 9/11 commemorations because the White House thinks it's 'old news', Steve...
Activists 'occupy' House Speaker's office ('is this an insurrection?')
Kamala Harris says border security is like the weather -- it's gonna fluctuate
Lefty a-hole pastor says if you don't grieve 1/6 as much as 9/11...
This Viral 'Mommy Blogger" Has a Dark Side
Feds LOSE! Tracy Beanz'es thread on Missouri v. Biden free speech case BOMBSHELL...
Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not...
NatSec spox picked a heckuva day to announce who's supporting Biden's 'signature initiativ...
VILE Loudoun County atty. Buta Biberaj just can't DEAL with Youngkin pardoning dad...
Burbank mayor FLIPS OUT on LoTT after she BUSTS him getting paddled by...
Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth

WORST 9/11 take of the day goes to HuffPo Sr WH journo for self-owning Freudian slip in hate-filled tweet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on September 11, 2023
meme

You know, if you see today as an opportunity to stand on the graves of the nearly 3000 Americans we lost on 9/11 to make some sort of grandiose political statement about Trump you really should just pull your lower lip up over your head and swallow.

Yeah, it's another jagoff claiming January 6 is somehow worse than the largest terrorist attack on American soil.

Hey, we told you it's bad.

But wait, it gets worse ... we love the Freudian Slip in this one as well:

Who TF is Osama bin Biden?

*snort*

Big thanks to Dáte for being the useful idiot of the day. After all, he did write a book about being one:

Heh.

Recommended

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin

Honestly, we're shocked he hasn't deleted the Osama bin Biden bit yet but then again maybe he knows we'll just drag him MORE if he deletes it.

The jokes literally write themselves.

***

Related:

Lefty a-hole pastor says if you don't grieve 1/6 as much as 9/11 you're not 'patriotic' and OH HELL no

Tracy Beanz details how feds fought and LOST in Missouri v. Biden free speech case in EPIC thread

Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not ENOUGH popcorn

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: 911 HUFFPO TROLL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin
WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... hint, they're NOT
Sam J.
Biden skips 9/11 commemorations because the White House thinks it's 'old news', Steve Doocy reports
Coucy
Feds LOSE! Tracy Beanz'es thread on Missouri v. Biden free speech case BOMBSHELL of a must-read thread
Sam J.
Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not ENOUGH popcorn
Sam J.
Activists 'occupy' House Speaker's office ('is this an insurrection?')
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth Grateful Calvin