WORST 9/11 take of the day goes to HuffPo Sr WH journo for self-owning Freudian slip in hate-filled tweet

You know, if you see today as an opportunity to stand on the graves of the nearly 3000 Americans we lost on 9/11 to make some sort of grandiose political statement about Trump you really should just pull your lower lip up over your head and swallow.

Twenty-two years ago this morning, a foreign terrorist murdered nearly 3,000 Americans. But he could not come close to ending or even hurting our democracy.



That attack arrived 19 years, three months and 26 days later, at the hands of an ersatz American. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 11, 2023

Yeah, it's another jagoff claiming January 6 is somehow worse than the largest terrorist attack on American soil.

Hey, we told you it's bad.

But wait, it gets worse ... we love the Freudian Slip in this one as well:

Osama bin Biden, after all, had never taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and the United States.



Our 45th president had.



Ironically, the locus of his assault was the same building that was saved by the bravery of the passengers on United 93. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 11, 2023

Who TF is Osama bin Biden?

*snort*

Big thanks to Dáte for being the useful idiot of the day. After all, he did write a book about being one:

Heh.

Osama bin Biden. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) September 11, 2023

Honestly, we're shocked he hasn't deleted the Osama bin Biden bit yet but then again maybe he knows we'll just drag him MORE if he deletes it.

Author of “The Useful Idiot”. How fitting. — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) September 11, 2023

The jokes literally write themselves.

