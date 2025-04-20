Promised Persecution: Jamie Raskin Says Retribution is Coming for Those Who've Opposed His...
Robots Run Beijing's First Half Marathon and Tweeps Worry About the Upcoming Robot Army

justmindy
justmindy | 12:30 AM on April 20, 2025
Melinda Sue Gordon/Paramount Pictures via AP

This is terrifying. Why are we training robots to do this?

Now, now ...those are just the humans training them how to defeat humans one day. Those are traitors. Heh.

Do not feel sorry for feeling that way. That is a perfectly rational feeling to have. 

At minimum, we better be ready to beat a robot army.

Here we go!

At least humans still do it better. For now.

We don't really need that, do we?

So, when the robots try to take over, all we have to do is try to avoid them for 90 minutes and then they'll run out of power. That is sort of comforting. 

The cynical among us do. The rest think it's cute. 

That one is headed straight for robot gulag.

