Voted for It! Dem CNN Panelists Shocked Americans Approve Trump’s Handling of the Illegal Alien Crisis

President Donald Trump ran on deporting illegal aliens. He won both the Electoral College and popular vote on that campaign promise. Upon taking office, he immediately closed the border and started deporting illegal aliens. Fast forward to the present, where Democrats are tripping over themselves to keep MS-13 gang members in the country. Of course, CNN’s panel guests are shocked that Trump’s stance and execution on ending illegal immigration is… wait for it… popular!

CNN panel aghast to learn that even their own polling shows Donald Trump’s approval rating on immigration is positive.



Turns out, Democrats fighting harder for illegals than American citizens isn’t working. pic.twitter.com/cr5yqbUR9u — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

When facts get in the way of your narrative — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 19, 2025

She’s a hateful, racist and very uneducated human. — Jacqueline (@RavenLova) April 19, 2025

We will not argue against any of that.

Deporting illegal aliens is just common sense, which explains why the Democrats on CNN are struggling with this next commenter’s question.

How could anyone be surprised that people don't like illegal gang members and want them deported? — Eric Aubin 🇺🇸 (@EricAubin141681) April 19, 2025

The Left expects the Right to be lockstep in agreement on everything the way the Left is always in lockstep agreement. It boggles their minds when they see the majority disagree with the Trump Admin on one minor point but still approve overall. — Sexyafter60 (@featsbeyond50) April 19, 2025

The reason Trump is winning on this issue is because the propaganda arm of the legacy media can no longer dictate the narrative in the Democrat’s party favor



You could see it in their faces — OMARVLS1 (@OMARBIAN2) April 19, 2025

The legacy media have lost so much influence, but Democrats fail to see it.

Still, posters see Democrats using activist judges to usurp the will of the voters who elected Trump to send deportations into overdrive.

Same goes for the judiciary. It’s despicable. I have no respect for judges. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) April 19, 2025

Leftists have destroyed trust in that institution. Add it to the list. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

It’s not a matter of polling, it’s a matter of grinding Trumps progress to a halt through the judiciary.



Hold them up in court with ridiculous bullshit and wait for control of Congress to impeach.



We aren’t splitting the atom here. — Bowl of Plastic Fruit (@bowl2833) April 19, 2025

It’s crystal clear, but Democrats refuse to see what voters want.

This is what happens because of Democrat elitism. They are so out of touch with the American voters. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 19, 2025

Hopefully, the Democrats won't figure that out before the midterm elections. A Republican majority for 4 full years will make it more likely that the MAGA agenda continues to move forward. — RK Gold (@RKGold) April 19, 2025

Let’s see their disapproval rating after the clown visits to El Salvador. — Ben (@dude3999) April 19, 2025

The Democrats' full embrace and elevation of an illegal alien deported to his native El Salvador has dominated legacy media and online social media for days. They want him back in America. Will that drop Dem approval into the teens? We shall see.