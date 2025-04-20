Promised Persecution: Jamie Raskin Says Retribution is Coming for Those Who've Opposed His...
Robots Run Beijing's First Half Marathon and Tweeps Worry About the Upcoming Robot...
VIP
President Trump Accused of Photoshopping Gang Tattoos Onto Kilmar Abrego Garcia
The Farce Awakens: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Returns to X to Let...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Us She's a Serious Lawmaker and a Black Woman...
Babylon Bee Roasts Gretchen Whitmer’s Next White House Disguise with Brutal (and Hilarious...
Man in Scotland Says He’ll Scream ‘Rape’ If Attempted to Be Removed From...
Betrayal at the Top: Coachella's Shocking Support for Terrorists After Nova Music Festival...
Cosplay Congressman Delivers Putin ‘Personal’ Message From the Front Lines in Ukraine
VIP
Moving Target: Democrats Continue Their Selective Love of Due Process
Congresswoman Says She'll Travel to El Salvador to 'Demand the Release' of Maryland...
Conor McGregor Warns Ireland's Politicians They Won't Get Away With Destroying His Home...
MSNBC's Katie Phang Fawning Over Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is 'Repulsive and Nauseating'
Musk Made Me Do It! NYC Karen Caught Vandalizing Tesla Is Woke Therapist...

Voted for It! Dem CNN Panelists Shocked Americans Approve Trump’s Handling of the Illegal Alien Crisis

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on April 20, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

President Donald Trump ran on deporting illegal aliens. He won both the Electoral College and popular vote on that campaign promise. Upon taking office, he immediately closed the border and started deporting illegal aliens. Fast forward to the present, where Democrats are tripping over themselves to keep MS-13 gang members in the country. Of course, CNN’s panel guests are shocked that Trump’s stance and execution on ending illegal immigration is… wait for it… popular!

Advertisement

Check it out (WATCH)

We will not argue against any of that.

Deporting illegal aliens is just common sense, which explains why the Democrats on CNN are struggling with this next commenter’s question.

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets Butt Handed to Him Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The legacy media have lost so much influence, but Democrats fail to see it.

Still, posters see Democrats using activist judges to usurp the will of the voters who elected Trump to send deportations into overdrive.

It’s crystal clear, but Democrats refuse to see what voters want.

Advertisement

The Democrats' full embrace and elevation of an illegal alien deported to his native El Salvador has dominated legacy media and online social media for days. They want him back in America. Will that drop Dem approval into the teens? We shall see.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS DEMOCRATS DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets Butt Handed to Him Instead
Amy Curtis
'With Love': Megyn Kelly TORCHES Self-Centered Meghan Markle in HILARIOUS Parody Video
Grateful Calvin
Babylon Bee Roasts Gretchen Whitmer’s Next White House Disguise with Brutal (and Hilarious) Satire
justmindy
Betrayal at the Top: Coachella's Shocking Support for Terrorists After Nova Music Festival Massacre
justmindy
Robots Run Beijing's First Half Marathon and Tweeps Worry About the Upcoming Robot Army
justmindy
The Farce Awakens: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Returns to X to Let the Hate Flow Through Him
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets Butt Handed to Him Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement