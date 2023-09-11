Feds LOSE! Tracy Beanz'es thread on Missouri v. Biden free speech case BOMBSHELL of a must-read thread

We've heard a lot in passing about the free speech case, Missouri v. Biden, but many of us (including this editor) don't know all of the details as we should. And how amazing it is the government is losing here.

Luckily, Tracy Beanz put together an exceptional thread on this case - take a look:

🚨🚨THREAD: 5th Circuit Ruling on appeal of Temporary Injunction in the case of Missouri v. Biden



I know many of you are new to this case, so I am going to to a *brief* (ish) update for you before we begin. You can also see this post below for a thread of the entire case history… https://t.co/pu00yecnvH — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

Keep going.

This case was filed last May by the states of Missouri and Louisiana, along with private plaintiffs, against numerous agencies in the federal government. Plaintiffs alleged that the government (including the FBI, White House, Surgeon General, CISA, among many others) were forcing… — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

Scary stuff indeed.

The Plaintiffs wanted a temporary injunction to STOP this activity as their case moved to trial. Judge Terry Doughty granted them expedited limited discovery and deposition to get the information they needed to prove a temporary injunction was warranted. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

... they needed to prove a temporary injunction was warranted.

Of course, the government fought this the entire way, but ultimately were widely unsuccessful. The information plaintiffs received was absolutely mind blowing. For certain the government was coercing social media companies to censorship— the discovery proved that beyond a shadow… — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

It came time for a hearing on the injunction, and I traveled to Louisiana for that hearing. It was 8 hours long, and absolutely damning for the government. If you see the post I placed in the first post in this thread, you can scroll down and read all about it. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

Absolutely DAMNING for the government.

Gotta love it.

Since that hearing, I have been honored to do several spaces with @ThaWoodChipper, who also understands the importance of this monumental civil rights case. It is the most important civil rights case in the modern era, hands down. We waited patiently for the ruling… And on July… — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

This. ^

On July 4th, the district court under an absolutely AMAZING judge in Terry Doughty, ruled in FAVOR of the Plaintiffs. Here is where you need to pay attention. Everything this judge wrote in his ruling is a PROVEN FACT in a court of law. In a 155 page ruling, the judge… — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

I threaded this ruling when it happened, and you can find it on my “highlights” page - but I want to make something clear; the fact set the judge is relying on here came from EXTREMELY limited discovery and deposition from ONLY the government Defendants. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

So, the ruling was for a temporary injunction to STOP the government from the following while carving out some exceptions for them, AS THE REST OF THE CASE PROGRESSED THROUGH DISCOVERY AND TO TRIAL. Read this very carefully. pic.twitter.com/1p37VkL7GM — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

Full disclosure, there is much much much more to this thread (Beanz did a tremendous job as usual) and we don't want to steal all of her thunder. If you want to see the entire thing check it out on Twitter/X. In the meantime, we felt this was an important piece at the end.

The government CAN NOT abridge free speech. Private parties are not normally constrained by the first amendment.



Again, the importance of this can not be understated. We are here because they government acted through threats to social media companies to censor “disfavored”… pic.twitter.com/xe5JNGv4ta — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

The government CANNOT abridge free speech.

Period.

The end.

They do not pass go.

They do not collect $200.

Boom.

***

Related:

Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not ENOUGH popcorn

Burbank mayor FLIPS OUT on LoTT after she BUSTS him getting paddled by drag queen at event (with kids?)

Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDOWN and LOL

Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !