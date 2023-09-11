Activists 'occupy' House Speaker's office ('is this an insurrection?')
Feds LOSE! Tracy Beanz'es thread on Missouri v. Biden free speech case BOMBSHELL of a must-read thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:36 AM on September 11, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We've heard a lot in passing about the free speech case, Missouri v. Biden, but many of us (including this editor) don't know all of the details as we should. And how amazing it is the government is losing here.

Luckily, Tracy Beanz put together an exceptional thread on this case - take a look:

Keep going.

Scary stuff indeed.

... they needed to prove a temporary injunction was warranted.

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define 'woke,' gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin

Absolutely DAMNING for the government.

Gotta love it.

This. ^

Full disclosure, there is much much much more to this thread (Beanz did a tremendous job as usual) and we don't want to steal all of her thunder. If you want to see the entire thing check it out on Twitter/X. In the meantime, we felt this was an important piece at the end.

The government CANNOT abridge free speech.

Period.

The end.

They do not pass go.

They do not collect $200.

Boom.

***

***

