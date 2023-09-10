Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDOWN and LOL

As our lovely, amazing, well-read Twitchy readers know, Ted Lieu actually spoke out against Governor Grisham's authoritarian trample of the Second Amendment. Now, whether you think he did this because he really did think she overstepped a line OR if he's just trying to cover his own gun-grabbing arse, it was interesting to see the pushback.

I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/kOhLMtaOl2 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 9, 2023

And Grisham was none too happy with him ...

Hey Ted, conceal and open carry are state laws that I have jurisdiction over. If you’re really interested in helping curb gun violence, I’d welcome you to join our next police academy class. https://t.co/Odf9fNbO2W https://t.co/17ca1dYpLc — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 10, 2023

She really and truly just doesn't understand the Second Amendment. Like, at all. It's a scary thing when someone like Ted Lieu understands the Second more than you do, just sayin'.

She does not have any governing authority to suspend any state laws, proven here by her very own usage of their definition. She should be removed. https://t.co/oRMfY0af4D — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2023

True story.

Bruen says otherwise, you tyrant.

You’re not interested in curbing anything — if you were you would have acted when your Albuquerque DA dismissed repeat offender cases while the mayor gave tax $ to Dem supporters instead of answer local business calls for expanded police. https://t.co/kilg7rN7po — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 10, 2023

What a power hungry attention hound. Unfit for office, and embarrassing herself, her office, and her state. https://t.co/YqViKVhiFd — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) September 10, 2023

An elected official being this ignorant about the law of the land that she swore to uphold while also being this arrogant and immovably committed to her own ignorance is a bad combination. It’s dangerous to be a dumb dictator. I hope this gets fast tracked to SCOTUS quickly https://t.co/C0SnZCDXAP — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) September 10, 2023

Or the people can just refuse to comply.

She's probably on the 4th bottle of wine rn https://t.co/rGRJHrZwrW — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) September 10, 2023

BOX of wine, thank you very much.

Ahem.

