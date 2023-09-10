READ: Best policy argument for the Second Amendment
Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDOWN and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  7:05 PM on September 10, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

As our lovely, amazing, well-read Twitchy readers know, Ted Lieu actually spoke out against Governor Grisham's authoritarian trample of the Second Amendment. Now, whether you think he did this because he really did think she overstepped a line OR if he's just trying to cover his own gun-grabbing arse, it was interesting to see the pushback.

And Grisham was none too happy with him ... 

She really and truly just doesn't understand the Second Amendment. Like, at all. It's a scary thing when someone like Ted Lieu understands the Second more than you do, just sayin'.

True story.

Or the people can just refuse to comply.

BOX of wine, thank you very much.

Ahem.

***

