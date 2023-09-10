Dana Loesch DROPS gun-grabbing Lefties pushing anti-Grisham talking points to SAVE their OWN bacon

As Twitchy readers know, Ted Lieu, David Hogg, and others on the Left who typically are the first to push for gun control were tweeting against Gov. Grisham's authoritarian suspension of the right to carry ... hey, it shocked us so much we wrote about it.

But then we started thinking about what they tweeted and why they may have tweeted something so SIMILAR and came to the same realization that Dana Loesch did (way more quickly than WE did, obviously):

Spare me the Democrats and anti-2A grifters who realize how horrible Grisham messed up here and are eager to mitigate the damage by suddenly pretending they oppose the order.



They’re frauds who are on record having essentially demanded the same thing before. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2023

They're frauds who are on record having essentially demanded the same thing before.

That proves just what a huge misstep and mistake this was by Grisham.

Feels like a talking point went out — Matt Engelbrecht  (@MattEngelbrecht) September 9, 2023

They’re scared because they pissed off people on both sides. You know there are plenty of blue collar Democrats who like their guns. Grisham needs to be removed. By arrest if necessary — Kieran (@photosbykieran) September 10, 2023

They're trying to save face and distance their typical gun control narrative from what Grisham has done BECAUSE Grisham just gave the whole game away.

Ultimately gun control is about 'people control', and now we know it without a doubt.

