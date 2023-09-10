‘An honorable father defending his daughter’: Twitter reacts to Scott Smith’s pardon
Farewell and good riddance to Chuck FRAUD ... er, we mean Chuck Todd
Jake Tapper pushes Blinken to PUNISH Elon Musk for DARING to refuse to...
WTH?! Megyn Kelly LEVELS Facebook for censoring detransitioner claiming the account is 'to...
Youngkin pardons Loudoun Cty dad arrested for standing up to the school board...
TOOL bag Wajahat Ali taken down in a BIG WAY in BRUTAL back...
What is this strange ritual? SportsCenter confused after Coco Gauff prays after Grand...
Hate to be the bearer of bad news BUT Vivek Ramaswamy just gave...
Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the...
REKT! LEO's response to anti-police Democrat who was carjacked now demanding more police...
Gov. Grisham doubles DOWN on suspending right to carry and WOW, talk about...
Governor Grisham's anti-gun order has one fan ... but we don’t think she...
Question: Do people choosing to have kids think they're going to have good...
Biden considers forcing illegal immigrant families to stay in Texas

Dana Loesch DROPS gun-grabbing Lefties pushing anti-Grisham talking points to SAVE their OWN bacon

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on September 10, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Ted Lieu, David Hogg, and others on the Left who typically are the first to push for gun control were tweeting against Gov. Grisham's authoritarian suspension of the right to carry ... hey, it shocked us so much we wrote about it.

But then we started thinking about what they tweeted and why they may have tweeted something so SIMILAR and came to the same realization that Dana Loesch did (way more quickly than WE did, obviously):

And BOOOOM went the dynamite!

They're frauds who are on record having essentially demanded the same thing before.

That proves just what a huge misstep and mistake this was by Grisham.

It does indeed.

They're trying to save face and distance their typical gun control narrative from what Grisham has done BECAUSE Grisham just gave the whole game away.

Recommended

Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL
Sam J.

Ultimately gun control is about 'people control', and now we know it without a doubt.

Nice try, grifters.

***

Related:

WTH?! Megyn Kelly LEVELS Facebook for censoring detransitioner claiming the account is 'too violent'

Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL

REKT! LEO's response to anti-police Democrat who was carjacked now demanding more police is GOLD

Gov. Grisham doubles DOWN on suspending right to carry and WOW, talk about BACKFIRE to end all backfires

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: DANA LOESCH TED LIEU DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL
Sam J.
Farewell and good riddance to Chuck FRAUD ... er, we mean Chuck Todd
justmindy
‘An honorable father defending his daughter’: Twitter reacts to Scott Smith’s pardon
Grateful Calvin
Gov. Grisham doubles DOWN on suspending right to carry and WOW, talk about BACKFIRE to end all backfires
Sam J.
WTH?! Megyn Kelly LEVELS Facebook for censoring detransitioner claiming the account is 'too violent'
Sam J.
What is this strange ritual? SportsCenter confused after Coco Gauff prays after Grand Slam win
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL Sam J.