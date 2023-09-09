You KNOW NM Gov done screwed up suspending right to carry when even Ted Lieu and David Hogg call her OUT

Howard Fineman explains why Elon Musk should be locked up
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  5:05 PM on September 09, 2023
AngieArtist

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham likely knew her unconstitutional, authoritarian, BS 'order' suspending the right to carry due to the public health emergency SHE declared would piss the Right off ... but we're willing to bet she didn't expect anyone on the Left to call her out. Full disclosure, this editor was completely shocked to see Ted Lieu speak out about what Grisham did. Kudos here:

Right? 

Shocker. Shocking. SHOCKED. Yup, we feel shocked. 

But wait, there's more:

THAT'S THE BIGGIE. 

Even Hogg is against this? 

Would someone pretty please do us a solid and see if Hell froze over? 

Like a broken clock, the guy is bound to be right a least a couple of times.

OK FINE, we'll give him credit. For now.

Or maybe we just stepped into the multiverse.

Yeah, that's it. 

Made the same face.

Heh.

*** 

