You KNOW NM Gov done screwed up suspending right to carry when even Ted Lieu and David Hogg call her OUT

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham likely knew her unconstitutional, authoritarian, BS 'order' suspending the right to carry due to the public health emergency SHE declared would piss the Right off ... but we're willing to bet she didn't expect anyone on the Left to call her out. Full disclosure, this editor was completely shocked to see Ted Lieu speak out about what Grisham did. Kudos here:

I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/kOhLMtaOl2 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 9, 2023

Right?

Shocker. Shocking. SHOCKED. Yup, we feel shocked.

But wait, there's more:

I support gun safety but there is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/6GfbOZLc7g — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 9, 2023

THAT'S THE BIGGIE.

Even Hogg is against this?

Would someone pretty please do us a solid and see if Hell froze over?

Kudos where they’re due, congrats on having a good take — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 9, 2023

Like a broken clock, the guy is bound to be right a least a couple of times.

OK FINE, we'll give him credit. For now.

Guys we’ve officially changed timelines. — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) September 9, 2023

Or maybe we just stepped into the multiverse.

Yeah, that's it.

Never thought I’d live to see the day….. — Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) September 9, 2023

Made the same face.

Heh.

***

***

