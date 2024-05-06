Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP Supporters (Thread)

As much as people on the political left like to try to prune their social media presence so that they never have to interact with anyone who differs from them in opinion in any substantial way, the sad truth is that a person simply cannot live his or her entire life online. No matter what happens you are, from time to time, forced to venture forth into the cold scary world far from your carefully cultivated walled online garden and in doing so you risk coming face to face with that which you had so dreaded all this time: People who disagree with you. The horror! The humanity!

Such a tragedy occurred for poor Michille Kosinski, formerly a Senior Diplomatic Correspondent for CNN, when she encountered people with Conservative beliefs (and maybe even crypto-MAGA's!) at a dinner party, which she took to the digital pages of Twitter to breathlessly recount. When one is faced with something this traumatic it's important to get it off of your chest immediately before it festers and turns into a pathological mental issue, right?

A few weeks ago, I had dinner with a few couples, friends of friends, all American. All were well-educated and successful in careers.

They seemed great! On the surface. For like an hour.

But slowly, over a few drinks, they began to let slip their true MAGA natures.... — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

We start off with the base assumption she had going in that anyone who's well-educated must be an ideological fellow traveler, which is always hilarious. Progressives tend to think they're the only smart people in the room and are shocked whenever they encounter anyone with all of the credentials and outward signs of intelligence who hasn't come to the same ideological conclusions as they have. It's really funny.

One of the couples each attended top ivy league colleges. But now that it was university time for their own kids, they were adamantly NOT letting them apply to any ivies. And were weird about explaining why.

Though the kids were double legacies.

Okayyy... moving on... — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

Imagine that: Having seen firsthand what an ivy league education is like, and now likely having worked with many people who had saved a fortune by going to a state school but had somehow come out of it just as competent as they themselves were, they made a value judgement that maybe the Ivies aren't all they're cracked up to be. Can you believe it? Taking on new information and changing your outlook based on it? Liberals would never.

The next crew suddenly busted out with air quotes when mentioning climate change. Again, these are otherwise smart people. Not scientists, clearly. But educated.

And the dude took seething umbrage when my friend mentioned the damage Trump had done and vowed to continue to do. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

They always assume that the only people who have any questions about the validity of theories around anthropogenic climate change are some sort of neanderthal types

The others-- when they realized that a few in their presence came armed with (gasp) actual facts (NO!)-- quickly changed the subject and nervously said they don't want to talk politics.

They realized they would be eviscerated on all idiotic points, especially on the economy. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

She claims that others came armed with 'actual facts' but doesn't provide any of them, so our money is on her or one of her friends got red in the face and started to shriek like a banshee 'I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU SAID THAT' and the other people at the table got embarrassed for her and tried to politely change the subject. That's just our guess though.

As it went on, my friends and I realized we were surrounded by otherwise carefully closeted MAGAts.

It's funny how the extremist or just wrong beliefs can't help but leak out, even when you least expect them, and from people you least expect.

They are out there. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

You know she's an Intellectual because she called them MAGAts, that's what sane people do.

This dinner continues to haunt me. They all seemed so... normal.

When I asked the couple who were my old friends how THEY didn't know, they said that in their upscale FL neighborhood, people are extremely careful not to ever broach or debate the subject.

This is not healthy. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

Something about this post isn't healthy but it isn't the way the other people at the party acted, that's for sure. We hate to break it to her but the other people at that table likely were very normal, it's Michelle Kosinski who comes off as the kook in this encounter.

If people don't ever talk about these things as friends and neighbors, and only live in their own warped information silos, how will they ever learn what is true or false?

How will the truth ever make them consider alternatives?

The allure of bullshit is co-opting decent minds. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

She said, by way of wrapping up her harrowing tale of accidentally encountering people who didn't agree with her in all particulars and trying to smear them as some sort of cabal of dupes and secret morons.

You met normal people who don't live in your bubble. Good. Keep doing it and perhaps listen. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) May 6, 2024

Maybe you’re the problem? — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) May 6, 2024

you live in your bubble

people are fed up with self-righteous “progressives”

freedom of thought precedes freedom of speech — p-brane (@BraneRunner) May 5, 2024

But it's so comfortable in her bubble! Mark Hamill lives in this bubble! It's great!

Maybe you are deficient and incapable of mentally modeling people different than you as anything but a caricature? — 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) May 6, 2024

Damn, to be haunted by conversations with those you disagree. You have my sympathy. — Mark Schouten (@MarkSchouten3) May 5, 2024

Why do things that never happened keep happening? — u̴n̴·̴a̴·̴p̴o̴l̴·̴o̴·̴g̴e̴t̴·̴i̴c̴ Sauron's Mouth (@DonBrad78335792) May 6, 2024

Surely everyone clapped at some great point Michelle made, right?

It's fascinating that Kosinski saw this whole thing written out and still believes herself to be the good guy in this whole scenario.

This thread is not the flex you think it is.



Quite the opposite. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) May 6, 2024

This thread is deeply embarrassing for you. — Jason Storck (@jmstorck) May 6, 2024

Is this a satire account? — Zizi (@Zizi93933859) May 5, 2024

Sometimes you find people who are actually satirical characters... they just don't know it. Michellle Kosinski seems to be one such person.

Journo is horrified to learn that educated upper class Trump supporters exist in secret and speculates on how to get them to the reeducation camps https://t.co/2YWB6jzcqf — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 6, 2024

It is truly amazing how at a time when mortgage rates have close to tripled in three years, overall consumer prices are up 20 percent (25 for food), and Russia's at war in Eastern Europe and the entire Middle East is a powder keg -- the response is "MAGAts don't know facts!" https://t.co/o0qjGBjkc1 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 6, 2024

Why Trump is currently on track to win, encapsulated in one incredible, tone deaf thread. https://t.co/eX7jlzgXKY — Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 (@hampprescott) May 6, 2024

Not to mention why journalists continue to be flummoxed by the fact, yes. They live in a bubble so thick and impenetrable that anyone having valid criticism of them or their preferred political ideology or candidate seems entirely unthinkable. It's really something.

We hope that Michelle Kosinski's therapist has an opening on his calendar soon, after that horrible dinner where she found out that every person who disagrees with her aren't all poor unsuccessful non-credentialled idiots she'll likely be needing some intense therapy to deal with the implications of this revelation. Not that she's likely to learn anything from it, we can't expect miracles.