The Lost Jedi: People React to Mark Hamill's Claim That Joe Biden Is the Best President Ever

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 PM on April 22, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

We see a lot of insane stuff on Twitter/X these days, but you'll never find a more wretched hive of dumb and dillweedery than political activist Hollywood Twitter/X.

Mark Hamill, best known for playing the beloved Luke Skywalker in the late 70s and 80s, and then the not-so-beloved Luke Skywalker in 2017, searched his feelings and should have kept them to himself.

'Ani, my goodness, you’ve grown … ' into an insufferable tool.

Seriously, in what galaxy would anyone consider Joe Biden to be the best president we've ever had?

Right? Even Jar Jar Binks wouldn't say something this cringe-worthy.

Weesa be tinkin' dat bombad Jedi's been smokin' sumtin!

It's utter bantha fodder.

Hamill's performance fell short. Way short. More than twelve parsecs short.

Bwahaha! Luke, meet your daddy!

We see what you did there.

It's a tossup, but yeah, Hamill has definitely damaged the image many GenX-wingers had of their childhood space hero.

Perfect.

LOL.

The sarcasm was strong with those calling out the deluded actor.

It seems the Jedi has ultimately mind-tricked himself.

He's either delusional or …

That's gotta be it!

Sadly, Trump broke him. Hamill has given into the ridiculous leftist fears that claim 'democracy' in America is so fragile it could collapse at any moment.

Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to … tweeting out nonsense like 'Joe Biden is the best president we've ever had'.

No, Donald Trump is not an existential threat to the Republic. This is how liberty dies: with dunderheads' applause.

Heck, not even Joe Biden would believe this, after you explained to him who Joe Biden is.

Maybe Mark Hamill is just a tone-Deaf Star, but we doubt it.

With Biden's approval rating hovering around 40, Hamill has to know he's just peddling propaganda for the Empire.

