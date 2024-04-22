The Lost Jedi: People React to Mark Hamill's Claim That Joe Biden Is the Best President Ever

We see a lot of insane stuff on Twitter/X these days, but you'll never find a more wretched hive of dumb and dillweedery than political activist Hollywood Twitter/X.

Mark Hamill, best known for playing the beloved Luke Skywalker in the late 70s and 80s, and then the not-so-beloved Luke Skywalker in 2017, searched his feelings and should have kept them to himself.

Joe Biden is the best president we've ever had. https://t.co/kzpFS0alkS — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 22, 2024

'Ani, my goodness, you’ve grown … ' into an insufferable tool.

Seriously, in what galaxy would anyone consider Joe Biden to be the best president we've ever had?

The cringe is strong with this one. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) April 22, 2024

Right? Even Jar Jar Binks wouldn't say something this cringe-worthy.

Weesa be tinkin' dat bombad Jedi's been smokin' sumtin!

Better than Lincoln, Washington, JFK, Roosevelt? Seek help Mark — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) April 22, 2024

It's utter bantha fodder.

Actors are really feeling compelled to push all their acting skills to the absolute limit this year. https://t.co/wnqYTULg8N — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 22, 2024

Hamill's performance fell short. Way short. More than twelve parsecs short.

I haven’t seen acting this bad, since Corvette Summer. https://t.co/0x0nwqJ65C — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 22, 2024

Bwahaha! Luke, meet your daddy!

This is not the tweet you were looking for😃 https://t.co/QHUNJafa61 pic.twitter.com/dVjLM7y40E — Fatbaldbloke (@Fatbaldbloke1) April 22, 2024

We see what you did there.

Mark Hamill's Twitter account has done more damage to Star Wars than Disney. https://t.co/s5KRRxItUy — DDayCobra (@DDayCobra) April 22, 2024

It's a tossup, but yeah, Hamill has definitely damaged the image many GenX-wingers had of their childhood space hero.

The farce is strong with this one — Scottergate (@Scottergate) April 22, 2024

Perfect.

Anakin Skywalker is the best jedi we've ever had. — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) April 22, 2024

LOL.

"The Last Jedi was the best Star Wars film" pic.twitter.com/rlizImjtWX — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) April 22, 2024

The sarcasm was strong with those calling out the deluded actor.

This might be your best acting yet 😂 — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) April 22, 2024

Even the Jedi Mind Trick won’t fool us into believing that. — Skeletor (@TheMuppetPastor) April 22, 2024

It seems the Jedi has ultimately mind-tricked himself.

He really is this delusional https://t.co/sf2Ko8x7Iz — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 22, 2024

He's either delusional or …

That's gotta be it!

Sadly, Trump broke him. Hamill has given into the ridiculous leftist fears that claim 'democracy' in America is so fragile it could collapse at any moment.

Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to … tweeting out nonsense like 'Joe Biden is the best president we've ever had'.

No, Donald Trump is not an existential threat to the Republic. This is how liberty dies: with dunderheads' applause.

Tweet in which Mark displays his tribalism in breathtaking fashion.



No one, not even Mark, actually think Biden is the best president we've ever had. https://t.co/vcFGAVhQ1a — Jon (@faroutmadman) April 22, 2024

Heck, not even Joe Biden would believe this, after you explained to him who Joe Biden is.

We all know he doesn’t actually believe this, so the question is what is he actually trying to convey. https://t.co/tyG5Zt7rAZ — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) April 22, 2024

Maybe Mark Hamill is just a tone-Deaf Star, but we doubt it.

With Biden's approval rating hovering around 40, Hamill has to know he's just peddling propaganda for the Empire.