Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry' Farm

Doug P. | 9:26 AM on July 11, 2025
AngieArtist

Last night there was an ICE raid at a California cannabis farm where officers were serving a criminal warrant signed by a federal judge. A mob fought back against the officers and somebody fired shots at the agents

Advertisement

Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that several unaccompanied minors were at the farm, and that's being investigated for "potential child labor violations":

Keep all this in mind before we get to a post from Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez:

How will the Democrats frame this so the narrative doesn't fit the reality of the situation? 

Well, they'll lie of course. Here's how Rep. Gomez framed the situation: 

Melugin called out Gomez and his BS about "immigrant farm workers" just trying to pick strawberries: 

And potential child labor violations involving unaccompanied minors. The Democrats don't seem to have a problem with any of that. 

Advertisement

We wouldn't put anything past these shameless Democrats. 

Isn't it strange how the same Democrats who have preached "living wage NOW" for a long time are fighting so hard to keep illegal alien low wage labor in the country? 

The Dems have a three-pronged strategy these days: Lie, lie again and then lie some more. 

Advertisement

Advertisement

