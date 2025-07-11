Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry' Farm

Last night there was an ICE raid at a California cannabis farm where officers were serving a criminal warrant signed by a federal judge. A mob fought back against the officers and somebody fired shots at the agents.

🚨NOW — Protestors CLASH with ICE as they conduct an immigration raid across a MARIJUANA farm in LA.



It appears tear gas and smoke bombs were thrown into the crowd.



Helicopters, police officers, ICE agents, and military vehicles are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/vLTlg6xL5T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2025

Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that several unaccompanied minors were at the farm, and that's being investigated for "potential child labor violations":

BREAKING: CBP Commissioner reports that 10 illegal immigrant juvenile children, 8 of whom were unaccompanied, were found by federal agents during the operation at the cannabis farm in Camarillo today. Now being investigated for potential child labor violations. https://t.co/io5lPXHPXG — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2025

Keep all this in mind before we get to a post from Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez:

To recap:



- Federal agents conduct massive op at Camarillo marijuana farm.

- Politicians push false narrative food workers & children are being raided.

- Feds disclose they have criminal judicial warrant for harboring aliens.

- Protester appears to shoot gun at agents.

-… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2025

How will the Democrats frame this so the narrative doesn't fit the reality of the situation?

Well, they'll lie of course. Here's how Rep. Gomez framed the situation:

How many MS-13 gang members are waking up at 3 a.m. to pick strawberries? O’yeah, zero!



Trump said he’d go after “bad hombres,” but he’s targeting the immigrant farm workers who feed America. Either he lied — or he can’t tell the difference. https://t.co/QupQ1dkuCe — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) July 11, 2025

Melugin called out Gomez and his BS about "immigrant farm workers" just trying to pick strawberries:

Just actively dishonest to keep pushing this narrative when it’s been widely reported since this afternoon that this is a criminal warrant being served at a cannabis farm - not “farm workers who feed America”.



There is no food being grown here. No strawberries either. https://t.co/gebNmRphpG — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2025

And potential child labor violations involving unaccompanied minors. The Democrats don't seem to have a problem with any of that.

How soon before they spin the presence of children as a lack of daycare or summer school? — A_Horrible_Glory (@AHorribleGlory) July 11, 2025

We wouldn't put anything past these shameless Democrats.

Not to mention @JimmyGomezCA they are abusing minors there. Working against the law with no adults accompanying them. You ok with that? https://t.co/0VEfLBLYoM — tzmolen (@tzmolen) July 11, 2025

Isn't it strange how the same Democrats who have preached "living wage NOW" for a long time are fighting so hard to keep illegal alien low wage labor in the country?

All the left does is lie. https://t.co/PuB9NUCuzk — Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) July 11, 2025

The Dems have a three-pronged strategy these days: Lie, lie again and then lie some more.