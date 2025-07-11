Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry' Farm

Last night there was an ICE raid at a California cannabis farm where officers were serving a criminal warrant signed by a federal judge. A mob fought back against the officers and somebody fired shots at the agents.
🚨NOW — Protestors CLASH with ICE as they conduct an immigration raid across a MARIJUANA farm in LA.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2025
It appears tear gas and smoke bombs were thrown into the crowd.
Helicopters, police officers, ICE agents, and military vehicles are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/vLTlg6xL5T
Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that several unaccompanied minors were at the farm, and that's being investigated for "potential child labor violations":
BREAKING: CBP Commissioner reports that 10 illegal immigrant juvenile children, 8 of whom were unaccompanied, were found by federal agents during the operation at the cannabis farm in Camarillo today. Now being investigated for potential child labor violations. https://t.co/io5lPXHPXG— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2025
Keep all this in mind before we get to a post from Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez:
To recap:— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2025
- Federal agents conduct massive op at Camarillo marijuana farm.
- Politicians push false narrative food workers & children are being raided.
- Feds disclose they have criminal judicial warrant for harboring aliens.
- Protester appears to shoot gun at agents.
-…
How will the Democrats frame this so the narrative doesn't fit the reality of the situation?
Well, they'll lie of course. Here's how Rep. Gomez framed the situation:
How many MS-13 gang members are waking up at 3 a.m. to pick strawberries? O’yeah, zero!— Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) July 11, 2025
Trump said he’d go after “bad hombres,” but he’s targeting the immigrant farm workers who feed America. Either he lied — or he can’t tell the difference. https://t.co/QupQ1dkuCe
Melugin called out Gomez and his BS about "immigrant farm workers" just trying to pick strawberries:
Just actively dishonest to keep pushing this narrative when it’s been widely reported since this afternoon that this is a criminal warrant being served at a cannabis farm - not “farm workers who feed America”.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2025
There is no food being grown here. No strawberries either. https://t.co/gebNmRphpG
And potential child labor violations involving unaccompanied minors. The Democrats don't seem to have a problem with any of that.
How soon before they spin the presence of children as a lack of daycare or summer school?— A_Horrible_Glory (@AHorribleGlory) July 11, 2025
We wouldn't put anything past these shameless Democrats.
Not to mention @JimmyGomezCA they are abusing minors there. Working against the law with no adults accompanying them. You ok with that? https://t.co/0VEfLBLYoM— tzmolen (@tzmolen) July 11, 2025
Isn't it strange how the same Democrats who have preached "living wage NOW" for a long time are fighting so hard to keep illegal alien low wage labor in the country?
All the left does is lie. https://t.co/PuB9NUCuzk— Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) July 11, 2025
The Dems have a three-pronged strategy these days: Lie, lie again and then lie some more.
