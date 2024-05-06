Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met Gala

AP Reports on Donald Trump Using Another Nazi Reference
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:15 PM on May 06, 2024
Meme

The uber-rich leftist elites are holding their annual Met Gala event in New York City, and the anti-Israel cretins they've created are not having it.

Reports claim that over 1,000 protesters are flocking to the event, intent on disrupting the party.

We love it so much! Liberals getting a taste of the mess they've created will never get old.

They had to be careful not to offend the cretins when they invaded Columbia University, but now that the horde has descended on the braggadocious bigwig bash, the NYPD was forced to take action quickly.

Hear us out: Soap grenades.

Losers chanting 'Let them go' after their lawbreaking buddies get hogtied is music to our ears.

'Long live the intifada' sounds a bit insurrection-y to us.

Seriously, did AOC get invited this year? If they are just a block away, that's like J6 'fear for your life' range.

That manhole must support Israel.

Letting them break the law on college campuses was a mistake.

This may not get better. Leftists resort to violence when they don't get their way.

We're listening.

We doubt it. Many of the rich leftists will go out of their way to assure these people they're on the side of the 'good guys' … you know, the people doing exactly what Hamas would have them do.

They're going to learn the hard way.

Those who are protesting peacefully should continue to do so, even if they are willing dupes for Hamas.

Those breaking the law should be arrested, charged, and pay the consequences.

It's time to end this nonsense.

We like it.

Tags: HAMAS MET GALA PALESTINIAN PROTEST PROTESTER

