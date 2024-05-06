Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met Gala

The uber-rich leftist elites are holding their annual Met Gala event in New York City, and the anti-Israel cretins they've created are not having it.
Reports claim that over 1,000 protesters are flocking to the event, intent on disrupting the party.
We love it so much! Liberals getting a taste of the mess they've created will never get old.
BREAKING: Over 1,000 pro-Palestine protesters are attempting to disrupt the Met Gala in New York City.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 6, 2024
The group reportedly met at Hunter College and then marched towards the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The NYPD initially intercepted the group however protesters are trying to… pic.twitter.com/kyJRWQWJgE
They had to be careful not to offend the cretins when they invaded Columbia University, but now that the horde has descended on the braggadocious bigwig bash, the NYPD was forced to take action quickly.
They’re all headed towards the Met Gala. If the police don’t stop them there is going to be a sh*tshow of epic proportions. pic.twitter.com/WwqLmWsske— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 6, 2024
Hear us out: Soap grenades.
#NYC MASS ARRESTS, Pro-palestine protesters dragged on the ground outside #MetGala2024 during protest 'DAY OF RAGE' for Rafah. #HappeningNow— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 6, 2024
Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/2nZ9KaTgD8
Losers chanting 'Let them go' after their lawbreaking buddies get hogtied is music to our ears.
NOW: Pro-Palestine protesters remove barricades blocking access to 5th Avenue only a block away from the Met— katie smith (@probablyreadit) May 6, 2024
Earlier protesters cut through Central Park to avoid street closures around the Met pic.twitter.com/eeLmAHl0ba
Recommended
'Long live the intifada' sounds a bit insurrection-y to us.
Seriously, did AOC get invited this year? If they are just a block away, that's like J6 'fear for your life' range.
Met Gala Palestine Protest pic.twitter.com/V0lECwahWV— IamLegend 🇺🇸 (@DarkSideAdvcate) May 7, 2024
That manhole must support Israel.
Palestine protesters arrested one block from Met Gala celebrity event #metgala #protest #palestine #nyc— LLN NYC (@loudlabsnyc) May 6, 2024
🎥 Meir pic.twitter.com/YmGB7ycKsI
Letting them break the law on college campuses was a mistake.
You see, that’s what happens when you don’t arrest them right away. Now it’s a bigger problem. Don’t give these leftist an inch.— Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) May 6, 2024
This may not get better. Leftists resort to violence when they don't get their way.
Load them all onto C-130s and drop them off in Gaza pic.twitter.com/jFeA0KV0Yh— Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) May 6, 2024
We're listening.
Uh-oh the rich people aren’t gonna like having their event messed with maybe they’ll actually do something now— Mirriah Bigelow (@mbigelow1022) May 6, 2024
We doubt it. Many of the rich leftists will go out of their way to assure these people they're on the side of the 'good guys' … you know, the people doing exactly what Hamas would have them do.
well well well, if it isn't the consequences of their politicians. pic.twitter.com/FThdNN1WFu— The Musical Mr.Quotes🎶 🔳 (@Im_MrQuotes) May 6, 2024
They're going to learn the hard way.
🚨 PALESTINE PROTESTORS RUNNING FROM RIOT POLICE AS THEY NEAR MET GALA— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 6, 2024
NYPD has declared a “Level 3 Mobilization” as the mob forcefully breaks down barricades and run down the street.
Clashes seem to be inevitable. Buckle up.pic.twitter.com/Gg1Jqdh7Y8
Those who are protesting peacefully should continue to do so, even if they are willing dupes for Hamas.
Those breaking the law should be arrested, charged, and pay the consequences.
It's time to end this nonsense.
Put an 🍎 in your bio if you want to free NYC from occupation forces!— Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) May 7, 2024
From the East River to the Tappan Zee New York will be free!#freeNYC https://t.co/eZTFuPeIZa
We like it.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member