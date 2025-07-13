The New York Times Asks If It's Time to Stop Snubbing Your 'Right-Wing Family'

For years now, the Left has made it their mission to break up families -- not because of illegal immigration, but because of political differences.

It became a big thing under Obama, when the Left pushed to 'confront' your 'Right-wing uncle' over Thanksgiving dinner, and then evolved into removing those 'problematic' family members from your life entirely.

This writer has seen it happen to people she knows, and she's seen Lefties brag about cutting off family and friends over politics.

It's stupid, and short-sighted, and now the Left may be reversing course:

Something is happening at the New York Times op-ed page. pic.twitter.com/h2Q5NzAOie — Katherine Boyle (@KTmBoyle) July 13, 2025

This writer checked, and it's a real op-ed in the New York Times:

There has been a sorting into belief camps, algorithmically and in real life. It dictates whom we match with on dating apps and where we live. We block those we disagree with online, we leave the group chat, we don’t show up for Thanksgiving. Recent data suggests that today, one in five Americans is estranged from a family member over politics. More points of deep disagreement will surely arise: over Trump’s immigration crackdown and use of the military in domestic affairs, over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA mandates, over antisemitism, over a megabill that takes health care from the poor while cutting taxes for the rich. No one is required to spend time with people they don’t care for. But those of us who feel an obligation to shun strategically need to ask: What has all this banishing accomplished? It’s not just ineffective. It’s counterproductive.

Huh.

Articles like this are alarming to conservatives who fear their green-haired relatives might show up for holidays again. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) July 13, 2025

Life is too short to not spend the holidays together.

“Can I get back in the will, dad?” — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) July 13, 2025

Heh.

They need someone to pay off that student loan debt they happily signed up for. — 50 ѕнα∂єѕ σƒ 2025 (@ShadesOfPunky) July 13, 2025

Probably.

Imagine when they stop snubbing and their right-wing family says, "Yeah, we're good, thanks." — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) July 13, 2025

It would be an understandable reaction.

Someone's friends need money from their families. https://t.co/arqZnjQKm1 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 13, 2025

Probably.

They think they left us and we miss them. Funny. https://t.co/OUaMNfhE9B — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 13, 2025

Kinda funny.

Is it time to grow up and accept that people that have opinions different than your own? https://t.co/tgvK3sAMsF — Andrew Altstadt (@Andrew_Altstadt) July 13, 2025

Yes.

and of course the comments are full of this pic.twitter.com/u6pyIpEfjc — lovable rogue (@lovabler0gue) July 13, 2025

Oh, some people did not take this op-ed well. At all:

An utterly weak-a**, cringe worthy and simplistic @nytopinion call to normalize #fascism from a former Obama speechwriter. No wonder Obama has been wiped from the American political map. Pathetic.

Is It Time to Stop Snubbing Your Right-Wing Family? https://t.co/7J7tKD3onT — Philip Russo (@pfrusso) July 13, 2025

Someone needs a hug.

Spending time with family who have different political opinions than you is not 'normalizing fascism.'

In what world has Obama been 'wiped from the political map?'

This op-ed is a direct result of the political divisions sown by Obama and encouraged by his media lackeys.

