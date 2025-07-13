JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin'...
VIP
Why Oh WHY Would Democrats Refuse to Use Winsome Earle-Sears' Name? Oh, Wait...

The New York Times Asks If It's Time to Stop Snubbing Your 'Right-Wing Family'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 13, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

For years now, the Left has made it their mission to break up families -- not because of illegal immigration, but because of political differences.

It became a big thing under Obama, when the Left pushed to 'confront' your 'Right-wing uncle' over Thanksgiving dinner, and then evolved into removing those 'problematic' family members from your life entirely.

This writer has seen it happen to people she knows, and she's seen Lefties brag about cutting off family and friends over politics.

It's stupid, and short-sighted, and now the Left may be reversing course:

This writer checked, and it's a real op-ed in the New York Times:

There has been a sorting into belief camps, algorithmically and in real life. It dictates whom we match with on dating apps and where we live. We block those we disagree with online, we leave the group chat, we don’t show up for Thanksgiving. Recent data suggests that today, one in five Americans is estranged from a family member over politics. More points of deep disagreement will surely arise: over Trump’s immigration crackdown and use of the military in domestic affairs, over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA mandates, over antisemitism, over a megabill that takes health care from the poor while cutting taxes for the rich.

No one is required to spend time with people they don’t care for. But those of us who feel an obligation to shun strategically need to ask: What has all this banishing accomplished? It’s not just ineffective. It’s counterproductive.

Huh.

Life is too short to not spend the holidays together.

Heh.

Probably.

It would be an understandable reaction.

Probably.

Kinda funny.

Yes.

Oh, some people did not take this op-ed well. At all:

Someone needs a hug.

Spending time with family who have different political opinions than you is not 'normalizing fascism.'

In what world has Obama been 'wiped from the political map?'

This op-ed is a direct result of the political divisions sown by Obama and encouraged by his media lackeys.

