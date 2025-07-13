'That's on YOU:' Tom Homan Drops Another Truth Bomb About Illegal Immigration During Politico Interview

Earlier, we told you about Tom Homan absolutely spanking a heckler at the TPUSA conference, and it was glorious.

Homan has no problem about speaking frankly to hecklers and the media (and sometimes they're one in the same).

Advertisement

Watch as he sets the record straight with Dasha Burns of Politico:

Border czar @RealTomHoman tells our @DashaBurns, “If you choose to have a US citizen child knowing you’re here illegally, that’s on you.”



Watch Homan’s full interview on this week's episode of #TheConversation👇https://t.co/gD4QbHlsK9 pic.twitter.com/meFobxp6BK — POLITICO (@politico) July 13, 2025

He's correct.

Our reaction exactly.

He is correct — Fern (@USAFERN) July 13, 2025

Yes, he is.

I think I can chose to have my kid born anywhere in the world? Take for instance Melania she chose to have a kid from Trump.., why is Homan not talking about her? — windblowswords (@windblowswords) July 13, 2025

Because she's a naturalized citizen.

Find a new talking point.

He's correct. Actions have consequences. As a society, we seem to have moved away from the idea that people are to be held responsible for their decisions. — Sam Berninger (@Sam_Berninger) July 13, 2025

There isn't a single Democrat who has been this dramatic about 'separating families' when American citizens are put in prison for committing crimes.

When will the left realize the word illegal means. They are not migrants they are illegal aliens! https://t.co/2N2AGWeUoV — Busster (@mbusster) July 13, 2025

Never, that's when.

I voted for this. https://t.co/YJuXLZV3rK — ┈ Agent FUBAR ┈ (@AgentFUBAR) July 13, 2025

Yes.

We voted for this.

But the Left are whining, as always:

That’s a wild way to talk about an American citizens mother or father. “Homan” is not an indigenous name to these lands. So maybe he should self deport back to England where his name comes from. America has been a land for all since its inception. F**kface. https://t.co/npWLMT5WUX — 😀 (@randotexan) July 13, 2025

We bet you're a blast at parties.

As long as your Born on this soil you are a CITIZEN. PERIOD — [email protected] (@kloepup) July 13, 2025

We'll see about that.

Sounds like he’s advocating for abortion. — Stressedaudt 💙💛❤️🖤 (@mommystaudt) July 13, 2025

He is not, but nice try.

Yes, he does.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.