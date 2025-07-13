The New York Times Asks If It's Time to Stop Snubbing Your 'Right-Wing...
'That's on YOU:' Tom Homan Drops Another Truth Bomb About Illegal Immigration During Politico Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 13, 2025
Meme

Earlier, we told you about Tom Homan absolutely spanking a heckler at the TPUSA conference, and it was glorious.

Homan has no problem about speaking frankly to hecklers and the media (and sometimes they're one in the same).

Watch as he sets the record straight with Dasha Burns of Politico:

He's correct.

Our reaction exactly.

Yes, he is.

Because she's a naturalized citizen.

Find a new talking point.

There isn't a single Democrat who has been this dramatic about 'separating families' when American citizens are put in prison for committing crimes.

Never, that's when.

Yes.

We voted for this.

But the Left are whining, as always:

We bet you're a blast at parties.

We'll see about that.

He is not, but nice try.

Yes, he does.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TOM HOMAN

