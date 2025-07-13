Al Capone's Vault Wasn't His Low Point: Geraldo Rivera Attacks Masked ICE Agents for Not Being 'Real Men'

Oh, Lefties.

After years of demanding that we wear masks everywhere, you don't get to do a 180° on them now. Especially not since you want to strip ICE agents of masks so your goon squads can identify and harass them (and their families).

The argument that 'real men don't wear masks' is especially tiresome and stupid, which is why Geraldo Rivera is pushing it (along with Eric Swalwell):

Shoplifters and scammers wear masks. Real men don’t wear masks.

Which are you ICE? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 13, 2025

Back during COVID, you were a 'grandma killer' if you didn't.

You honestly get stupider with age — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 13, 2025

Al Capone's Vault wasn't his low point.

Nah, Geraldo. Which one are YOU? I'm going with scammer. — Pam D (@soirchick) July 13, 2025

He's a member of the media, so scammer works.

There's always a post.

You forgot Antifa and deranged Leftists. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 13, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

That's not going to work



Make it a felony for a antifa to wear masks



Then we can talk — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) July 13, 2025

And start throwing violent protesters who threaten ICE in prison first.

Then we'll chat.

Guess Geraldo isn't a real man.

His rules.

Only question is, how long before he deletes that post?

(Don't worry, this writer snagged a screenshot)

Dear Lord.

He said it, not us.

We'll let him identify as a shoplifter if he really wants to.

We're generous like that.

They are real men who wear masks to protect their families because of turds like you. https://t.co/hsEGLONDG3 — Milano (@CFidelium) July 13, 2025

YUP.