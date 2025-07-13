Al Capone's Vault Wasn't His Low Point: Geraldo Rivera Attacks Masked ICE Agents for Not Being 'Real Men'

Oh, Lefties.
After years of demanding that we wear masks everywhere, you don't get to do a 180° on them now. Especially not since you want to strip ICE agents of masks so your goon squads can identify and harass them (and their families).
The argument that 'real men don't wear masks' is especially tiresome and stupid, which is why Geraldo Rivera is pushing it (along with Eric Swalwell):
Shoplifters and scammers wear masks. Real men don’t wear masks.— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 13, 2025
Which are you ICE?
Back during COVID, you were a 'grandma killer' if you didn't.
You honestly get stupider with age— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 13, 2025
Al Capone's Vault wasn't his low point.
Nah, Geraldo. Which one are YOU? I'm going with scammer.— Pam D (@soirchick) July 13, 2025
He's a member of the media, so scammer works.
lol pic.twitter.com/ruR3H59yI7— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 13, 2025
There's always a post.
You forgot Antifa and deranged Leftists.— Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 13, 2025
That's (D)ifferent.
That's not going to work— Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) July 13, 2025
Make it a felony for a antifa to wear masks
Then we can talk
And start throwing violent protesters who threaten ICE in prison first.
Then we'll chat.
This you? https://t.co/hF2yoi4xbZ pic.twitter.com/Z67MGap5Tn— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 13, 2025
Guess Geraldo isn't a real man.
His rules.
This you? https://t.co/jA4uGwoBvU pic.twitter.com/P8CGGtcCRu— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 13, 2025
Only question is, how long before he deletes that post?
(Don't worry, this writer snagged a screenshot)
🙄 https://t.co/cp1CDGoarM pic.twitter.com/N6gpbLZAg3— Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) July 13, 2025
Dear Lord.
You hear that? Real men don’t wear masks…. https://t.co/ely6zBBxee pic.twitter.com/id7cZlwPjX— PICKLES017 (@drspago) July 13, 2025
He said it, not us.
Geraldo is a scammer. https://t.co/QyvQqjXYB8 pic.twitter.com/WcPFuTjLUy— Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) July 13, 2025
We'll let him identify as a shoplifter if he really wants to.
We're generous like that.
They are real men who wear masks to protect their families because of turds like you. https://t.co/hsEGLONDG3— Milano (@CFidelium) July 13, 2025
YUP.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member