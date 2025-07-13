JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin'...
Why Oh WHY Would Democrats Refuse to Use Winsome Earle-Sears' Name? Oh, Wait...

Al Capone's Vault Wasn't His Low Point: Geraldo Rivera Attacks Masked ICE Agents for Not Being 'Real Men'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 13, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Oh, Lefties.

After years of demanding that we wear masks everywhere, you don't get to do a 180° on them now. Especially not since you want to strip ICE agents of masks so your goon squads can identify and harass them (and their families).

The argument that 'real men don't wear masks' is especially tiresome and stupid, which is why Geraldo Rivera is pushing it (along with Eric Swalwell):

Back during COVID, you were a 'grandma killer' if you didn't.

Al Capone's Vault wasn't his low point.

He's a member of the media, so scammer works.

There's always a post.

That's (D)ifferent.

And start throwing violent protesters who threaten ICE in prison first.

Then we'll chat.

Guess Geraldo isn't a real man.

His rules.

Only question is, how long before he deletes that post?

(Don't worry, this writer snagged a screenshot)

Dear Lord.

He said it, not us.

We'll let him identify as a shoplifter if he really wants to.

We're generous like that.

YUP.

