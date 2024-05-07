Just for Fun: Let's Make Fun of the 2024 Met Gala

Every year, the most self-absorbed members of society, mostly leftists, do us a solid: They congregate at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, or 'the Met', to show us just how out-of-touch they are, and they do it by dressing in outrageous 'high fashion'.

We never pass up the opportunity to laugh at them and enjoy you laughing at them.

Let the fun begin!

Dollar Tree challenge from Project Runway! She's a walking bell jar. (Don't make the joke, don't make the joke...) The hair-necklace thing, that's not edgy, that's me when I'm in a hurry to get ready in the morning. Really ruins the look. #FashionCops pic.twitter.com/10uDivY4s2 — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) May 7, 2024

Some of y'all did a great job of covering this for us, so we're just gonna share!

I’ll be and out, but it’s the Met Gala tonight and I’m looking forward to another Fashion Police thread with @sparkly_jules1 !



I’ll start us off with this:



What is going on with this skirt?!? It looks like she’s a spider hiding her eight legs! pic.twitter.com/7BrJ4RX5Uu — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) May 6, 2024

This is one of the more tame dresses we saw, and it's still weird.

Nicki Minaj makes a grand entrance at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/C3IIl0vyWe — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

Nicki Minaj looks like she crawled out of an explosion at the Dollar Tree and had to get her cousin to replace her real prom date at the last minute.

LOL!

Ladies and gentlemen, Cardi B is at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/IGHn9Wnslw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

Seriously, that's like Cardi B through Z. It's just a little much.

After Cori Bush lectures attendees about paying their fair share, they can toss money in her dress. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fDyBCxwRzJ — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 7, 2024

LOL! Yes, we know it's actually Lizzo. Hollaria is wild, guys, just lean into it.

Next up, the theme was The Garden of Time:



Apparently there was no time to make actual clothing…



So here is a nekkid famous person. (You know if you saw this in Walmart it’s Nekkid not nude) pic.twitter.com/2vHyDBtRJv — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) May 6, 2024

That's Emily Rataj-Yowski. 'Do you feel a draft?'

oh my gosh imagine the sand up in her cracks and crevices #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hFkRMUClgq — Erica Sl8r (@bankof_amERICA) May 7, 2024

Yes, that's real sand. We told you these people were nuts, right?

For example, how is a beaded curtain connected to a garden or time?



Did she rip this from a doorway on the way over?



Also, that suit looks sweaty 🤢 pic.twitter.com/RdgrAOtr2F — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) May 6, 2024

Ha!

'What do I wear?'

'I don't know, just steal the door curtain from the fortune teller.'

Every GenX kid had their legs burned by that dude's seat in the back of Dad's Chevy.

Ed Sheeran looks like he’s about to have A Night To Remember #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qPO32y2hPz — RHENZ (@rhenz17) May 7, 2024

Ed Sheeran looks like he's watched Dumb and Dumber one too many times.

Oh no.



Exposed ankles alone! Just no!



Sorry men, you don’t have sexy ankles.



Yikes! pic.twitter.com/E2mdmHBpTl — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) May 6, 2024

Yikes.

The usually camera-shy Travis Kelce gladly posed for photographers at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/MDzwq34WoI — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 7, 2024

LOLOLOL!

How does a dude named Hamish decide to wear a pimp suit with a purple towel on his head instead of a kilt accessorized with a sword?

Hollaria!

She just gave up.

The vampire slayer showed up for the night.



When is the remake of From Dusk til Dawn? pic.twitter.com/GLUZY319rR — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) May 6, 2024

We're just reporting, folks. Do not blame us.

Honestly I can't get past the smushed pumpkin hat to even evaluate the dress. #FashionCops pic.twitter.com/LKgI8z2FUM — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) May 7, 2024

We're not sure either, but now we want Dairy Queen for some reason.

Usher looks like a 5-year-old who was playing cowboy but then got distracted by his mom's closet.

This is the face you see right before you get asked for photos of your feet.

Excited for the #MetGala2024. The theme this year is “The Hunger Games” and Madonna is crushing it. pic.twitter.com/g5UZ18hOPo — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 6, 2024

May the odd people be ever in our favor!

When you try to flick your cig out of the window but it keeps blowing back in. #FashionCops pic.twitter.com/2b1CthnW4F — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) May 7, 2024

LOL! Sick burn … no, really.

This elf had too much of that elven bread. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ooPVdnzcbE — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) May 7, 2024

Lay off the Lembas bread!

Oh here’s a vampire slayer now! (Seriously, is this the secret theme?!) pic.twitter.com/dvM9k8N7qX — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) May 7, 2024

Someone tell Captain America that Bucky is still alive.

This seems rather practical, honestly … if you need to dust.

Never throw your suits in the dryer! Clearly this was meant to be dry clean only! pic.twitter.com/FKP5ZlHk0e — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) May 7, 2024

LOLOLOL!

I can’t wait for someone interview Kim so I can watch her try to take enough air into her diaphragm to say a sentence #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BywGAH2HEC — Libby (@Libbotomy) May 7, 2024

What is going on?!

She looks like she's mad she fell into the wrapping paper bin.

HAHA!

It looks like her clothes are actively trying to escape her…



Is this like the bib they give you when you eat a whole lobster? pic.twitter.com/bs4Or8VSZf — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) May 7, 2024

More naked people. We're not sure, ma'am, but we think it's on backward.

Rauw Alejandro en la Met Gala 2024 pic.twitter.com/nH1szwHRua — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) May 6, 2024

At least he can survive a battle with a cave troll.

Taylor Swift in a curve hugging number decorated with friendship scrunchies. #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/anKU7OX4o4 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 6, 2024

LOL!

Oh honey. The girls. Look at her face. She knows. At least we know they're real. #FashionCops pic.twitter.com/D4YxhgQiKj — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) May 7, 2024

The girls be like:

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/v2FiPfZr7n — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) May 7, 2024

Bwahaha!

Also, there's a man named 'Bad Bunny'.

The shoes … LOL.

President Biden, in navy Armani, was sitting on the steps and lost his balance. #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/GSDdVjqiqz — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 6, 2024

LOLOLOL!

We can't take it anymore, folks. You can look for the rest yourselves.

