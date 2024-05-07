'60 Minutes' Discovers New Concepts in Education - High Expectations and Discipline
Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam
AP Reports on Donald Trump Using Another Nazi Reference
Pinko Tries to Sell the Benefits of Communism with Promises of... Bigger Pockets...
Here's a Collection of All the IDs That Foreign Nationals Have Ditched Before...
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Says It's Hard to Overstate How Catastrophic a Rafah...
Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met...
Gay X User Claims Mississippi Is Just Like Gaza in Desperate Bid to...
Judge Threatens to Jail Donald Trump for Violating Gag Order
Former Columnist Describes the 'Ideological Capture' of Scientific American
Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP...
Race-Obsessed Activists Mad Gaza Protests Aren't About THEM. Nikole Hannah-Jones Race Bait...
Prison Cell: Bizarre Video of 'Coffin Room' for Family of Five MAJORLY Mocked...
Need a Tissue? ESPN Writer Whines About Tom Brady Roast

Just for Fun: Let's Make Fun of the 2024 Met Gala

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:00 AM on May 07, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Perlenmuschel from Pixabay)

Every year, the most self-absorbed members of society, mostly leftists, do us a solid: They congregate at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, or 'the Met', to show us just how out-of-touch they are, and they do it by dressing in outrageous 'high fashion'.

Advertisement

We never pass up the opportunity to laugh at them and enjoy you laughing at them.

Let the fun begin!

Some of y'all did a great job of covering this for us, so we're just gonna share!

This is one of the more tame dresses we saw, and it's still weird.

Nicki Minaj looks like she crawled out of an explosion at the Dollar Tree and had to get her cousin to replace her real prom date at the last minute.

LOL!

Seriously, that's like Cardi B through Z. It's just a little much.

Recommended

Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam
Brett T.
Advertisement

LOL! Yes, we know it's actually Lizzo. Hollaria is wild, guys, just lean into it.

That's Emily Rataj-Yowski. 'Do you feel a draft?'

Yes, that's real sand. We told you these people were nuts, right?

Ha!

'What do I wear?'

'I don't know, just steal the door curtain from the fortune teller.'

Every GenX kid had their legs burned by that dude's seat in the back of Dad's Chevy.

Ed Sheeran looks like he's watched Dumb and Dumber one too many times.

Yikes.

LOLOLOL!

Advertisement

How does a dude named Hamish decide to wear a pimp suit with a purple towel on his head instead of a kilt accessorized with a sword?

Hollaria!

She just gave up.

We're just reporting, folks. Do not blame us.

We're not sure either, but now we want Dairy Queen for some reason.

Usher looks like a 5-year-old who was playing cowboy but then got distracted by his mom's closet.

This is the face you see right before you get asked for photos of your feet.

May the odd people be ever in our favor!

Advertisement

LOL! Sick burn … no, really.

Lay off the Lembas bread!

Someone tell Captain America that Bucky is still alive.

This seems rather practical, honestly … if you need to dust.

LOLOLOL!

What is going on?!

She looks like she's mad she fell into the wrapping paper bin.

HAHA!

More naked people. We're not sure, ma'am, but we think it's on backward.

Advertisement

At least he can survive a battle with a cave troll.

LOL!

The girls be like:

Bwahaha!

Also, there's a man named 'Bad Bunny'.

The shoes … LOL.

LOLOLOL!

We can't take it anymore, folks. You can look for the rest yourselves.

***

Related:

Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met Gala

Tags: HOLLYWOOD LEFTISTS LIBERALS MET GALA NYC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam
Brett T.
Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP Supporters (Thread)
Coucy
AP Reports on Donald Trump Using Another Nazi Reference
Brett T.
Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met Gala
FuzzyChimp
Pinko Tries to Sell the Benefits of Communism with Promises of... Bigger Pockets on Womens Jeans?
Coucy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam Brett T.
Advertisement