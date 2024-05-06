Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome back to another Monday, friends! This week is sure to hold more insanity from the liberal Left, so we need to get it started right.

You know what that means! Yep, it's time for our favorite memes, jokes, and clips we saw throughout the week. Let the fun begin!

Advertisement

Ha! 'Graphic design is my passion.'

My new favourite genre of video is "waking up squatting communists at night" pic.twitter.com/x3LeSGsBXU — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) April 29, 2024

LOL! We love it!

That's one way to deal with left-wing protesters squatting where they don't belong.

Heavens to murgatroid (no idea if I spelt that right) pic.twitter.com/nOYo3FDyyD — Stormbringer Art (@stormbringerart) April 29, 2024

'So basically revenge is ice cream.' 😂

New pickup line acquired: 'Girl, you're thicker than a bowl of oatmeal.' 😂 pic.twitter.com/ap6exSw0v2 — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) May 4, 2024

He couldn't hold back how proud he was of that one. LOL.

HAHA!

At least one of you out there woke up this morning like that, wondering if you slept through the morning meeting. 😂

Who's willing to admit they actually sang that?

Life is funnier without spell check.

When times were really hard. pic.twitter.com/5oy2xROYSP — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) May 5, 2024

LOL! We wouldn't have been able to get through that without laughing.

Sorry, Libertarian friends, but that was funny.

Ha! Exactly … but it was awesome.

HAHA! Fact check: True.

Seriously, you people who keep your house hot need to seek help.

As a mom of two, I totally recognize this “stance”. pic.twitter.com/cSQbI3llet — eve (@eveforamerica) May 4, 2024

Oh. My.

It's hard to ignore the similarity. 💀💀💀

White women after saying “gracias” on Cinco de Mayo: pic.twitter.com/mMUtqdWNUa — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 5, 2024

LOL. True story.

Technology has gone too far dammit.



Made using a filter called “Liberalize Yourself”. xD pic.twitter.com/EsAkI3o2lC — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) May 4, 2024

That might be the worst filter ever created. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

Girl— you married the right guy and I can’t stop laughing 💀

Excellent 😂 pic.twitter.com/sd2apAaiix — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 5, 2024

Now that's some funny stuff. 😂

The Crocs are finally returning to rivers.

Nature is healing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3t2Z4LZHfQ — Judianna (@Judianna) May 5, 2024

Advertisement

Nice.

Hey, we all have our dreams.

Have you seen the prices though? The pocket cheeseburger is a necessity.

(Language Warning 🙊)

😲🏃 Anything for a Pro V1..



🗣️“Where’s my f--king ball?” 🤣



pic.twitter.com/y8dGMyOPV2 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 4, 2024

Dudes: Attempting to jump over water while golfing NEVER works. Have you never been on social media? It's like large women trying to do anything involving a rope swing. Just don't.

We apologize for doing that to you, but our very own Grateful Calvin dared us not to, leaving us no choice.

Bro forget he was on TV for a second 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/760eJ2qYF5 — LaughCraft (@LaughCraftHub) April 29, 2024

LOL! Run!

LOL! (Also, RIP Bernard Hill. You will live on in your work and our memes, of course.)

Bro, what was that?! 😂

LOL.

Advertisement

Poor Chris, but he's done this to himself.

The last #dog going around the corner like it was gonna do somm was the perfect ending 🤣👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/yUZKQDnfDy — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) May 5, 2024

Dogs, y'all! Our best friends always give us something to smile about.

I think I may be out of my Depp here pic.twitter.com/skTMftd2Fe — The Phoenix Press (@ThePhoenixPress) May 5, 2024

This is when you just step away and live to fight another day.

When an angry person is in your replies on Twitter/X calling you a fascist traitor and then you see the Canadian flag in their bio.

Bwahaha!

YASSSS!!!!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Sometimes the truth is gross. 😂

LOLOLOL! He's got this. 😂😂😂

Women want a Prince Charming who can fold socks.

Yes, please.

Advertisement

LOL. The struggle was real.

That's when mom was like …

… 'I'll pay you!'

HAHA!

LOL. That gives new meaning to 'mean tweets'.

Me to myself on my third trip to the buffet at Golden Corral pic.twitter.com/2dsNKBQoAn — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 5, 2024

We laughed way too hard at that, but Golden Corral does have a way of robbing a man of his dignity. 💀

Bwahaha!

Get out there and pray that this Monday is blessed just as much as third-day spaghetti. We're hoping that's a lot, but we really don't know for sure.

As always, thanks for joining us for some good old kick-off-the-week fun. We hope you enjoy it as much as we like sharing it with you.

Until we meme again …