Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome back to another Monday, friends! This week is sure to hold more insanity from the liberal Left, so we need to get it started right.
You know what that means! Yep, it's time for our favorite memes, jokes, and clips we saw throughout the week. Let the fun begin!
April 29, 2024
Ha! 'Graphic design is my passion.'
My new favourite genre of video is "waking up squatting communists at night" pic.twitter.com/x3LeSGsBXU— Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) April 29, 2024
LOL! We love it!
That's one way to deal with left-wing protesters squatting where they don't belong.
Heavens to murgatroid (no idea if I spelt that right) pic.twitter.com/nOYo3FDyyD— Stormbringer Art (@stormbringerart) April 29, 2024
'So basically revenge is ice cream.' 😂
New pickup line acquired: 'Girl, you're thicker than a bowl of oatmeal.' 😂 pic.twitter.com/ap6exSw0v2— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) May 4, 2024
He couldn't hold back how proud he was of that one. LOL.
April 30, 2024
HAHA!
May 5, 2024
At least one of you out there woke up this morning like that, wondering if you slept through the morning meeting. 😂
Happy #MayThe4th eve! pic.twitter.com/BpnObpM60j— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) May 4, 2024
Who's willing to admit they actually sang that?
May 3, 2024
Life is funnier without spell check.
When times were really hard. pic.twitter.com/5oy2xROYSP— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) May 5, 2024
Recommended
LOL! We wouldn't have been able to get through that without laughing.
May 4, 2024
Sorry, Libertarian friends, but that was funny.
May 5, 2024
Ha! Exactly … but it was awesome.
May 5, 2024
HAHA! Fact check: True.
May 5, 2024
Seriously, you people who keep your house hot need to seek help.
As a mom of two, I totally recognize this “stance”. pic.twitter.com/cSQbI3llet— eve (@eveforamerica) May 4, 2024
Oh. My.
They’re the same pic.twitter.com/rqdYa5Q1sW— e-beth (@ebeth360) May 4, 2024
It's hard to ignore the similarity. 💀💀💀
White women after saying “gracias” on Cinco de Mayo: pic.twitter.com/mMUtqdWNUa— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 5, 2024
LOL. True story.
Technology has gone too far dammit.— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) May 4, 2024
Made using a filter called “Liberalize Yourself”. xD pic.twitter.com/EsAkI3o2lC
That might be the worst filter ever created. LOL.
May 5, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Girl— you married the right guy and I can’t stop laughing 💀— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 5, 2024
Excellent 😂 pic.twitter.com/sd2apAaiix
Now that's some funny stuff. 😂
The Crocs are finally returning to rivers.— Judianna (@Judianna) May 5, 2024
Nature is healing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3t2Z4LZHfQ
Nice.
May 6, 2024
Hey, we all have our dreams.
Yes 😂 pic.twitter.com/ID5lldOxKz— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) May 5, 2024
Have you seen the prices though? The pocket cheeseburger is a necessity.
(Language Warning 🙊)
😲🏃 Anything for a Pro V1..— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 4, 2024
🗣️“Where’s my f--king ball?” 🤣
pic.twitter.com/y8dGMyOPV2
Dudes: Attempting to jump over water while golfing NEVER works. Have you never been on social media? It's like large women trying to do anything involving a rope swing. Just don't.
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/c8Y3pCsd0b— MiamiBruce🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️🌈 (@BruceInMiami) May 3, 2024
We apologize for doing that to you, but our very own Grateful Calvin dared us not to, leaving us no choice.
Bro forget he was on TV for a second 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/760eJ2qYF5— LaughCraft (@LaughCraftHub) April 29, 2024
LOL! Run!
May 6, 2024
LOL! (Also, RIP Bernard Hill. You will live on in your work and our memes, of course.)
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/V9WmuhCX25— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) May 5, 2024
Bro, what was that?! 😂
May 4, 2024
LOL.
https://t.co/8gdF3lpxVh pic.twitter.com/FVxYy7Nq9K— G (@stevensongs) May 5, 2024
Poor Chris, but he's done this to himself.
The last #dog going around the corner like it was gonna do somm was the perfect ending 🤣👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/yUZKQDnfDy— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) May 5, 2024
Dogs, y'all! Our best friends always give us something to smile about.
I think I may be out of my Depp here pic.twitter.com/skTMftd2Fe— The Phoenix Press (@ThePhoenixPress) May 5, 2024
This is when you just step away and live to fight another day.
Bird vs Silverback gorilla.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pNZGsHZRjQ— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 5, 2024
When an angry person is in your replies on Twitter/X calling you a fascist traitor and then you see the Canadian flag in their bio.
May 5, 2024
Bwahaha!
May 6, 2024
YASSSS!!!!
May 5, 2024
Sometimes the truth is gross. 😂
May 5, 2024
LOLOLOL! He's got this. 😂😂😂
May 5, 2024
Women want a Prince Charming who can fold socks.
Absolutely pic.twitter.com/140FIVK666— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 5, 2024
Yes, please.
May 3, 2024
LOL. The struggle was real.
That's when mom was like …
May 5, 2024
… 'I'll pay you!'
May 5, 2024
HAHA!
May 5, 2024
LOL. That gives new meaning to 'mean tweets'.
Me to myself on my third trip to the buffet at Golden Corral pic.twitter.com/2dsNKBQoAn— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 5, 2024
We laughed way too hard at that, but Golden Corral does have a way of robbing a man of his dignity. 💀
May 5, 2024
Bwahaha!
Get out there and pray that this Monday is blessed just as much as third-day spaghetti. We're hoping that's a lot, but we really don't know for sure.
As always, thanks for joining us for some good old kick-off-the-week fun. We hope you enjoy it as much as we like sharing it with you.
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member