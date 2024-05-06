Democrats' Push for State-Run Media Would Make Even Pravda Blush
Where Are the Rest of Them? FL Democrats Get Dragged for PATHETIC Pic...
It's Just So BAD: Mary Katharine Ham Reads Latest 'Hilarious' Headlines From the...
Trans Insanity: Six Trustees Suspended From Charity for Objecting to Inclusion of 'Breastf...
UC Santa Cruz 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Basically Demand Jews Be Removed...
'Doesn't Make Sense': Elon Musk Asks Why Taxpayers Fund Anti-American Activities on Colleg...
@CatoInstitute Is Right: 'The US Can't Keep Spending So Much Without Consequences'
WE WARNED YOU! Jacobin Mag Shocked Canada's MAID Program Replacing Social Welfare With...
He's FINE: NBC Slobbers All Over Biden's 'Less Is More' Strategy but X...
Hear Us Roar: Biden Reminded HE Messed With Women After Tone-Deaf Post About...
Michael Tracey WRECKED for Safe-Space Dig at the Right for Defending Jewish Students...
James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE an...
BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating...
HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Gradua...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on May 06, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp, adapted from Daniel K Cheung (Unsplash)

Welcome back to another Monday, friends! This week is sure to hold more insanity from the liberal Left, so we need to get it started right.

You know what that means! Yep, it's time for our favorite memes, jokes, and clips we saw throughout the week. Let the fun begin!

Advertisement

Ha! 'Graphic design is my passion.'

LOL! We love it!

That's one way to deal with left-wing protesters squatting where they don't belong.

'So basically revenge is ice cream.' 😂

He couldn't hold back how proud he was of that one. LOL.

HAHA!

At least one of you out there woke up this morning like that, wondering if you slept through the morning meeting. 😂

Who's willing to admit they actually sang that?

Life is funnier without spell check.

Recommended

James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious
Sam J.
Advertisement

LOL! We wouldn't have been able to get through that without laughing.

Sorry, Libertarian friends, but that was funny.

Ha! Exactly … but it was awesome.

HAHA! Fact check: True.

Seriously, you people who keep your house hot need to seek help.

Oh. My.

It's hard to ignore the similarity. 💀💀💀

LOL. True story.

That might be the worst filter ever created. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

Now that's some funny stuff. 😂

Advertisement

Nice.

Hey, we all have our dreams.

Have you seen the prices though? The pocket cheeseburger is a necessity.

(Language Warning 🙊)

Dudes: Attempting to jump over water while golfing NEVER works. Have you never been on social media? It's like large women trying to do anything involving a rope swing. Just don't.

We apologize for doing that to you, but our very own Grateful Calvin dared us not to, leaving us no choice.

LOL! Run!

LOL! (Also, RIP Bernard Hill. You will live on in your work and our memes, of course.)

Bro, what was that?! 😂

LOL.

Advertisement

Poor Chris, but he's done this to himself.

Dogs, y'all! Our best friends always give us something to smile about.

This is when you just step away and live to fight another day.

When an angry person is in your replies on Twitter/X calling you a fascist traitor and then you see the Canadian flag in their bio.

Bwahaha!

YASSSS!!!!

Sometimes the truth is gross. 😂

LOLOLOL! He's got this. 😂😂😂

Women want a Prince Charming who can fold socks.

Yes, please.

Advertisement

LOL. The struggle was real.

That's when mom was like …

… 'I'll pay you!'

HAHA!

LOL. That gives new meaning to 'mean tweets'.

We laughed way too hard at that, but Golden Corral does have a way of robbing a man of his dignity. 💀

Bwahaha!

Get out there and pray that this Monday is blessed just as much as third-day spaghetti. We're hoping that's a lot, but we really don't know for sure.

As always, thanks for joining us for some good old kick-off-the-week fun. We hope you enjoy it as much as we like sharing it with you.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious
Sam J.
It's Just So BAD: Mary Katharine Ham Reads Latest 'Hilarious' Headlines From the Onion
FuzzyChimp
Where Are the Rest of Them? FL Democrats Get Dragged for PATHETIC Pic of Handful of Biden Supporters
Amy Curtis
UC Santa Cruz 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Basically Demand Jews Be Removed From Campus
Amy Curtis
BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating Trans People'
Sam J.
WE WARNED YOU! Jacobin Mag Shocked Canada's MAID Program Replacing Social Welfare With Euthanasia
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious Sam J.
Advertisement