Philip Bump makes his terrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE quietly deleting '14 presidents' post

Philip Bump has really had a horrible couple of weeks.

And ironically, it has all been his own doing. First, it was the embarrassing meltdown during and after his appearance on a comedy podcast (the host took him apart in a thread after), and now it's a tweet/post making some bizarre claim about 14 presidents signing a letter against mean ol' Trump. Considering there are only five presidents still living, this was an instant joke ... at Bump's expense. Unless of course he's found some way to commune with the dead.

Honestly, we were shocked by how long he left the tweet/post up but he DID eventually and quietly try to delete it.

Which only made it worse and even funnier.

We're going to go ahead and guess that he's not ok and likely never has been.

Must be some of that fuzzy democrat math — Jason Jones (@jonesville) September 8, 2023

Narrator: he was not, in fact, okay. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 7, 2023

See? Called it. Totally psychic and stuff.

He needs a helmet — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) September 8, 2023

Meep.

Safety first! While the helmet IS funny, the little leash is what makes this.

Burge with words of wisdom, a decade ago.

Common core math, apparently. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) September 8, 2023

THERE it is.

Why did you delete this Phil? pic.twitter.com/pp5EsBArz5 — Paulie (@pauliebignuts99) September 8, 2023

Tough crowd.

Heh.

