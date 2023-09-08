POPCORN* Victor Shi's Biden FANBOYING goes a little too far for even some Lefties and LOL

Victor Shi is at it ... again.

This guy.

Hey, at least this time he's not making up airplane passengers or telling stories about his supposed pro-Trump dad.

Ugh. Ari Melber just interviewed Cornel West on MSNBC with very minimal pushback at all. Are you kidding me? Has the media not learned anything? This is a time when there are ONLY two choices & a vote for anyone but Joe Biden is a vote for Trump. Period. Please do better, Ari. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 7, 2023

*popcorn*

Don't take my word for it. Take Bernie Sanders' word for it, who said, that given our time right now, we must all come around Joe Biden and support him. Let's not repeat the same mistake we made in 2016 and legitimize these third-party candidates. There are only two options. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 7, 2023

Yeah! Take Bernie Sanders' word for it! VOTE AS YOU'RE TOLD, LEMMINGS!

Last night, Ari interviewed Bill Maher & it was insufferable to see him treat Bill & some legitimate person & it happened today again with Cornel West. If you're going to have on Cornel West, please pushback hard. Anything but is a disservice to viewers & democracy. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 7, 2023

Not Bill Maher! Was he honest about how progressives are destroying liberalism again? FOR SHAME.

Like I said yesterday, I really do like @AriMelber. He has done some of the toughest & best interviews with Trump lawyers out there and has grilled them and given us a masterclass on pushing back. But these last two nights just were not it. Please, PLEASE do better, Ari. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 7, 2023

Wait ... it gets better.

Respectfully, is there anyone in the media you respect? Being honest here, no shade. 😊 — Mary Rose 🟧 (@maryrosebrand) September 7, 2023

Wait for it.

Yes! I do! @mehdirhasan Joy Reid. Rachel Maddow. @jrpsaki. There are a lot of great anchors on that network! — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 7, 2023

HAAAAAAAAAAA

That's right, Victor! Don't let MSNBC get away with giving air time to a Black man! Only Joe Biden is allowed to receive votes! — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 8, 2023

If you don't vote for Joe Biden, you ain't Black.

Duh.

I often disagree with him but Cornel is a legend and deserves to be heard. The media's job is not to control the narrative or only interview people who you like. Tell me this is just schtick for clicks Victor. I really hope so. — Mike Runner (@MikeRunner14) September 8, 2023

a vote for biden is a vote for trump https://t.co/5URKUI5SC5 — #gaybaristapaulforpresident (@PaulSorrentino3) September 8, 2023

Who is this little pip-squeak?



Why is every Gen Z junior shit-lib the DNC hires to push Sleepy Joe so unbelievably annoying?



Do they think this approach is going to win votes? All it does is make people hate Biden more. https://t.co/teFrkWfEXp — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) September 8, 2023

Tough crowd, Vic.

***

***

