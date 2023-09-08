POPCORN* Victor Shi's Biden FANBOYING goes a little too far for even some Lefties and LOL

Notorious Lefty grifter completely misses the mark again with clueless GOTCHA rant about...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on September 08, 2023
CNN

Victor Shi is at it ... again.

This guy.

Hey, at least this time he's not making up airplane passengers or telling stories about his supposed pro-Trump dad.

*popcorn*

Yeah! Take Bernie Sanders' word for it! VOTE AS YOU'RE TOLD, LEMMINGS!

Not Bill Maher! Was he honest about how progressives are destroying liberalism again? FOR SHAME.

Wait ... it gets better.

Wait for it.

HAAAAAAAAAAA

If you don't vote for Joe Biden, you ain't Black.

Duh.

Tough crowd, Vic.

***

