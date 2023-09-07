CNN host kicks off new Biden (dis)approval polling with a big ol' 'OOOF'
'Doughy' Matthew Yglesias claiming conservatives are too fat and old to win a Civil War goes SO wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on September 07, 2023
Twitchy

Matthew Yglesias knows he's Matthew Yglesias, yes?

Just sayin'.

Seems Matty thinks conservatives are too old and fat to win a Civil War with the libs.

Don't look at us, we didn't write it. He did.

And since HE wrote it, HE'S getting dragged.

Right? Didn't they start pushing the idea that being physically fit, on time, good looking, and successful was somehow a bad thing and only on the EVIL RIGHT? 

Little doughy dude is pretty defensive.

Get a mirror, bro.

Annnnd ...

Someone can dish it out but they can't take it.

See? THAT'S what we're talking about.

Truth hurts.

But go off, Matty.

***

