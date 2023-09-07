'Doughy' Matthew Yglesias claiming conservatives are too fat and old to win a Civil War goes SO wrong

Matthew Yglesias knows he's Matthew Yglesias, yes?

Just sayin'.

Seems Matty thinks conservatives are too old and fat to win a Civil War with the libs.

Don't look at us, we didn't write it. He did.

I know conservatives have more guns but in the end I think their advanced age and worse physical fitness are going to give libs the win in the civil war they keep fantasizing about. https://t.co/XQX83hBa4N — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 6, 2023

And since HE wrote it, HE'S getting dragged.

Almost everyone I know who is super into fitness, outside of runners, are conservative or libertarian.



It's a meme, even. — Snarkansas Goober (@TheOzarkansan) September 7, 2023

Right? Didn't they start pushing the idea that being physically fit, on time, good looking, and successful was somehow a bad thing and only on the EVIL RIGHT?

Oh well if it’s a meme then there’s no need to look up statistical information. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 7, 2023

Little doughy dude is pretty defensive.

Whatever you need to tell yourself, pudge. — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) September 6, 2023

Get a mirror, bro.

Why. We’ll just wait for all the young city libs at the end of the bus line and pick them off. Never have to get out of our camp chairs. — Dani/Eric 2024 for America! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) September 6, 2023

You really think conservatives are not physically fit? Lol — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) September 7, 2023

Annnnd ...

Someone can dish it out but they can't take it.

See? THAT'S what we're talking about.

Bro, libs are doughy feminist blog writers — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) September 6, 2023

Truth hurts.

But go off, Matty.

***

Related:

'Trump. Was. RIGHT!' Biden dragged for bragging about steps he's taking to make our economy even SUCKIER

Mayor Eric Adams lets the mask SLIP in xenophobic rant about illegal immigrants taking NYC over (watch)

Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !