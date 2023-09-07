'Trump. Was. RIGHT!' Biden dragged for bragging about steps he's taking to make our economy even SUCKIER

Awwww, look at Karine Jean-Pierre making time to pretend she's Biden tweeting about steps 'he' and his already sucky administration are taking to make things even suckier for Americans. Nothing says you don't care about your citizens struggling like pushing propaganda-laden policies that will only hurt them more.

Yay.

If you guys think gas, food, and everything else is expensive NOW? Wait until this takes effect as well.

My Administration is canceling all remaining oil and gas leases issued under the last administration in the Arctic Refuge and proposing to protect 13 million acres in the Western Arctic.



There's more to do, but we’re taking action to meet the moment for future generations. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 7, 2023

Wonder how they'll spin the $6-$7 a gallon for gas so they can blame Putin? That's their usual go-to, yes?

Trump was right. You are going to destroy the economy by targeting fossil fuels, and you’re going to eliminate the development of natural resources despite having no plan in place to develop renewable sources. pic.twitter.com/slVAMDxquz — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) September 7, 2023

Yes, Trump was right about many, many things. And sadly we think that IS Biden's plan.

Or whoever is actually calling the shots from a shadow administration. *adjusts tinfoil* Honestly, they couldn't do a better job of destroying everything we hold dear and need if they tried so we can only assume much of this is on purpose.

This is incredibly irresponsible.



First, Americans can’t afford higher energy prices given the inflation crisis Biden helped create.



Second, reducing domestic supply will only mean we have to rely more on unreliable or bad foreign sources. We need more energy independence. https://t.co/GsHwPtuPt6 — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 7, 2023

Every Biden energy policy is about making gas prices higher. https://t.co/AjJBKCGnbu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 7, 2023

Every Biden policy in general is about putting America last.

Yup.

Just putting that out there.

My god.🤦‍♂️ Remember when fuel prices first got brutal and Americans rightfully pissed off and our Pravda went to work running cover? "Putin price hike" was cute. But before that in Manchin'y times, we'd always hear how stopping drilling was just a right-wing talking point. Really? https://t.co/TcdArPIDei — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) September 7, 2023

Translation: higher gas prices, fewer jobs, and even greater dependence on China! https://t.co/4b59e8xAvt — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 7, 2023

We all know how much Joe loves him some China.

And China LOVES Joe.

Meanwhile, @HouseGOP & @SenateGOP hand-wring about shutdowns and say give MORE money to Biden to do all these awesome things. No. #NoEnergySecurityNoFunding https://t.co/y4UE3Fs6i1 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 7, 2023

HELL YEAH!

Chip Roy for the win.

***

Related:

XENOPHOBIC! Mayor Eric Adams goes 'there' ranting about illegal immigrants taking OVER his city (watch)

Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors

'Reverend' calls abortion life saving and HOLY and WOW, the BACKFIRE reaches Biblical proportions

Media Matters OFFICIALLY designates @Oilfield_Rando a 'right-wing troll' and his reaction is PERFECTION

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !