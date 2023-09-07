Just WOW: Reverend shares THREAD calling abortion life-saving and HOLY and HELLOOO Biblical backfire

This is one of those threads that when we see it ... we've got nothing.

Ok, so that's not true, we have lots and lots of SOMETHING we can't necessarily write in a Twitchy article because we do try and keep things as PG-13 around here as possible.

There is gross, there is awful, there is repugnant, and then there's THIS:

Abortion access is holy and life-honoring. — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) September 6, 2023

Gosh, last time we checked abortion always ends a life and is the opposite of holy.

Keep going.

Forcing people to give birth reveals such little respect for life and the wellbeing of everyone involved. — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) September 6, 2023

A couple of things here. 1) WOMEN have babies, not 'people', and 2) 97%+ of the time women have knowingly and willingly taken part in an act that could create life, even with birth control. This 'forced birth' narrative from The Handmaid's Tale is SO FREAKIN' OLD.

Please, read another book.

It harms folks who are forced to have a child against their wishes. Not to mention the folks who desperately need abortion care for medical crises. — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) September 6, 2023

As long as 'folks' know how babies are made AGAIN, this point is irrelevant.

And please, abortion for healthcare reasons is so minimal and yet still protected in the majority of all abortion legislation ...

It harms doctors and the entire medical profession, forcing them to violate their vows by offering substandard care—making them second-guess decisions under threat of incarceration. — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) September 6, 2023

Sustaining and protecting life is 'substandard care'?

REALLY?

Holy cow.

And it harms many children who are born—dropping them into family systems where parents do not want children, or simply do not have the material means to care for them well in a country that's simultaneously slashing every safety net. — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) September 6, 2023

Aww yes, there's ANOTHER favorite of the pro-abort industry, better dead than poor.

Classy, right?

God calls us to create abundant life for everyone. That demands honoring people's agency to choose whether they bring new life into the world.



Abortion bans violate essential religious freedom. And they treat human beings like talking points, not folks made in God's image. — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) September 6, 2023

God would never stop throwing up if he read this abomination.

Shameful.

These people are sick — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) September 7, 2023

That too.

Ah, I see. You're a Reverend with the Church...of Satan.



It all makes sense now. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) September 7, 2023

We checked and she's part of an obviously progressive congregation that's totally hip to abortion.

So ... Church of Satan is close.

