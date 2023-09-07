Just WOW: Reverend shares THREAD calling abortion life-saving and HOLY and HELLOOO Biblical backfire

Secretary of Navy says Sen. Tommy Tuberville is 'aiding and abetting communists'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on September 07, 2023
Meme

This is one of those threads that when we see it ... we've got nothing.

Ok, so that's not true, we have lots and lots of SOMETHING we can't necessarily write in a Twitchy article because we do try and keep things as PG-13 around here as possible.

There is gross, there is awful, there is repugnant, and then there's THIS:

Gosh, last time we checked abortion always ends a life and is the opposite of holy.

Keep going.

A couple of things here. 1) WOMEN have babies, not 'people', and 2) 97%+ of the time women have knowingly and willingly taken part in an act that could create life, even with birth control. This 'forced birth' narrative from The Handmaid's Tale is SO FREAKIN' OLD.

Please, read another book.

As long as 'folks' know how babies are made AGAIN, this point is irrelevant.

And please, abortion for healthcare reasons is so minimal and yet still protected in the majority of all abortion legislation ... 

Sustaining and protecting life is 'substandard care'?

REALLY?

Holy cow.

Aww yes, there's ANOTHER favorite of the pro-abort industry, better dead than poor.

Classy, right?

God would never stop throwing up if he read this abomination.

Shameful.

That too.

We checked and she's part of an obviously progressive congregation that's totally hip to abortion.

So ... Church of Satan is close.

