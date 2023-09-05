RIGHT into our veins: Californian BELLYACHING about moving to Texas the hilarious schadenfreude you need

When Californians figured out just how sucky their state really was during the lockdowns, they hightailed it to open and freer states like Florida and Texas. Evil red states that didn't shut down people's lives as a means to 'save them'.

And now, these same blue voters who left their crap state they made crappy with their crappy vote are complaining about what it's like to live in red states ... like Texas. This is so great.

So GREAT.

We LOL'd.

Spread it wide! 10 Things I Wish I Knew Before Moving From California to Texas https://t.co/mfSBnRAVXL — A Crude Awakening (@allengilmer) September 5, 2023

HAAAAAAA.

From Business Insider:

A lot of people, including myself, move from California to Austin because of the hype and the perception that California and Austin are reasonably comparable in lifestyle. My family and I found that to be far from the case.

NO!

Say it ain't so!

Life is different in red Texas from blue California? Gosh, we wouldn't be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Californian moves to Texas, expects to be welcomed by locals. All the lolz. https://t.co/3sNoebd9SZ pic.twitter.com/K2TJ6WPl7L — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 5, 2023

Shocked to learn that's not going to happen.

So good.

Please, more of this pain. Loving it! — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) September 5, 2023

Wait, this guy buys a 4,000 sq ft home and whines about utility bills AND bigger mansions? Zero self reflection happening there. — ExFactor Financial (@exfactorbass) September 5, 2023

Californians aren't the brightest crayons in the box, otherwise, they wouldn't be Californians.

NO OFFENSE to smart Californians who read us. We know there are a few ...

It's worse in Florida.



Don't come here. — Mr. Fusion (@patrusselljr) September 5, 2023

Virginia as well.

Horrible.

Just stay in California ... you'll be happier there.

