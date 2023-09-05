KJP's comments on Biden's actions now that Jill Biden has COVID set my...
RIGHT into our veins: Californian BELLYACHING about moving to Texas the hilarious schadenfreude you need

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on September 05, 2023
AngieArtist

When Californians figured out just how sucky their state really was during the lockdowns, they hightailed it to open and freer states like Florida and Texas. Evil red states that didn't shut down people's lives as a means to 'save them'.

And now, these same blue voters who left their crap state they made crappy with their crappy vote are complaining about what it's like to live in red states ... like Texas. This is so great.

So GREAT.

We LOL'd.

HAAAAAAA.

From Business Insider:

A lot of people, including myself, move from California to Austin because of the hype and the perception that California and Austin are reasonably comparable in lifestyle. My family and I found that to be far from the case.

NO!

Say it ain't so!

Life is different in red Texas from blue California? Gosh, we wouldn't be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Shocked to learn that's not going to happen.

So good.

Californians aren't the brightest crayons in the box, otherwise, they wouldn't be Californians.

NO OFFENSE to smart Californians who read us. We know there are a few ... 

Virginia as well.

Horrible.

Just stay in California ... you'll be happier there.

Twice even

***

