REEE! Rob Schneider calls out Dylan Mulvaney for 'gender appropriation' and LOL-CUE the Lefty meltdown

Have we mentioned lately how much we adore Rob Schneider?

Because we do. We adore Rob Schneider.

Funny, liberty-minded, and taking ZERO crap from the Left.

What's not to adore?

Case in point:

If you believe there is such a thing as ‘cultural appropriation.’

Then certainly this gentleman is guilty of ‘gender appropriation.’ pic.twitter.com/I4FmVfCGvt — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 2, 2023

See what we mean?

And he's spot on. Lefties love babbling about cultural appropriation, what about gender appropriation? Isn't that what mentally ill men are really doing when they put on a bunch of makeup, wear dresses, and brag about using women's bathrooms on social media?

And cue the mouthbreathers and weirdos who hate women.

Sorry, we're no even sorry for saying that.

Such a disappointment you became. — Sam  (@princesleeper) September 5, 2023

FringeCringe. Yikes! — A Dad (@RockwellVIPER) September 2, 2023

Yes, Dylan is totally fringe cringe. We agree.

Ahem.

Hey Rob I saw you do your stand-up set a couple years back and you were a solid 5/10 — King Milkfart (@King_Milkfart) September 5, 2023

Better than being a solid 0/10 like this post. Just sayin'.

Steven Seagal was always better than you and that's saying something. — Paul (@PaulEyezOnMe) September 5, 2023

They're SO MAD, and for what? Rob defending women? Really? Remember when the Left pretended they were the party of women? And now they've chosen to die on this hill that claims men can be women, which is really the most obnoxious form of the patriarchy imaginable.

of all the things in the world to get worked up about, why this? who cares? — thomas w schaller (@twschaller) September 5, 2023

Says the MAN.

Bro, women care. We should care.

All women.

