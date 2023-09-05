Alexander Vindman LOSES it (again) in UNHINGED multi-tweet meltdown over Elon Musk and...
REEE! Rob Schneider calls out Dylan Mulvaney for 'gender appropriation' and LOL-CUE the Lefty meltdown

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on September 05, 2023
TikTok

Have we mentioned lately how much we adore Rob Schneider?

Because we do. We adore Rob Schneider.

Funny, liberty-minded, and taking ZERO crap from the Left. 

What's not to adore?

Case in point:

See what we mean?

And he's spot on. Lefties love babbling about cultural appropriation, what about gender appropriation? Isn't that what mentally ill men are really doing when they put on a bunch of makeup, wear dresses, and brag about using women's bathrooms on social media?

And cue the mouthbreathers and weirdos who hate women.

Sorry, we're no even sorry for saying that. 

Yes, Dylan is totally fringe cringe. We agree.

Ahem.

Better than being a solid 0/10 like this post. Just sayin'.

They're SO MAD, and for what? Rob defending women? Really? Remember when the Left pretended they were the party of women? And now they've chosen to die on this hill that claims men can be women, which is really the most obnoxious form of the patriarchy imaginable.

Says the MAN.

Bro, women care. We should care.

All women.

***

