Sharyl Attkisson uses DOCTOR Jill Biden catching COVID to DROP media/Lefty/Branch Covidians pushing VAXX

Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID.

Yeah, we know, yawn.

HOWEVER, Sharyl Attkisson found a way to make this about more than just trying to scare Americans. She made it newsworthy.

Need more vaccines.

First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 despite vaccine, booster https://t.co/fL7X93A1Vk — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) September 5, 2023

C'mon, we all know DOCTOR Jill Biden has been boosted multiple times. Or at least they want us to believe she has so ... she caught COVID. Was she taking Biden's new super duper vaccine that will absolutely stop transmission of the virus?

Sad we can't believe any of our so-called leaders anymore after they spent years now proving they can't be trusted. That they'll put politics and power over truth and the country every single time.

From Just the News:

Despite being vaccinated and twice boosted, First Lady Jill Biden tested positive Monday for COVID-19, the White House announced. “This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” the first lady’s spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement. The White House said President Joe Biden so far has tested negative.

So far.

I still haven't found any justification for worrying about the new strain of Covid. If it's only producing mild cold-like symptoms what is the justification for the shots? — Richard Griffing (@zulu934) September 5, 2023

Unfortunately, that's not going to stop them from trying to push the fear again. It was both financially and politically lucrative for many many many powerful people.

But I’ll bet thanks to being vaxxed and boosted she is experiencing mild symptoms? Right? — Grant Smith (@truthmttrs001) September 5, 2023

Isn't that how it always goes?

Now, don't get us wrong, we certainly hope DOCTOR Jill Biden comes through COVID quickly and is back to her old self here soon, ugly couch-cushion-like dresses and all.

***

***

