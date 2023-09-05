Sharyl Attkisson uses DOCTOR Jill Biden catching COVID to DROP media/Lefty/Branch Covidian...
'SHOCKED by plagiarism found': Editor shares DAMNING cite-check of Biden's civil rights article (thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on September 05, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Just. Wow.

We've heard so much about Joe Biden's plagiarism during his time in law school, but seeing it in a thread from someone who personally witnessed it? All sorts of WOW.

Check this out.

Shocked by the plagiarism he found.

Oh keep going, it gets better. Worse?

Civil Rights.

But OF COURSE.

Ya' don't say? Biden cited language STRAIGHT out of a SCOTUS opinion, changed a couple of words, and called it his own. 

Honest Joe Biden?

Sam J.

Gosh, that's shocking.

Ahem.

Fixed it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He didn't forget a quote mark or a citation, the dude lifted it for his paper. What an a-hole.

Of course, he did it again. 

Mosaic plagiarism.

Fifty years of 'telling tales', 'embellishing stories,' and stealing from other people ... and Democrats elected him president.

And they claimed Trump loved the uneducated. *smh*

***

