'SHOCKED by plagiarism found': Editor shares DAMNING cite-check of Biden's civil rights article (thread)

Just. Wow.

We've heard so much about Joe Biden's plagiarism during his time in law school, but seeing it in a thread from someone who personally witnessed it? All sorts of WOW.

Check this out.

My first assignment as a junior editor at the Harvard Journal on Legislation (1999-2000) was to cite check an article submitted by one Sen. Joseph R. Biden. I was shocked by the plagiarism I discovered. 🧵 https://t.co/0CSqJBZR7E — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) September 4, 2023

Shocked by the plagiarism he found.

Oh keep going, it gets better. Worse?

Cite checking involves formatting case citations under highly prescribed rules and searching Westlaw to make sure the cases haven’t been overruled or superseded. Because I was interested in the article’s topic (civil rights) I read a bunch of the cited cases all the way through. — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) September 4, 2023

Civil Rights.

But OF COURSE.

That’s when I noticed that a certain turn of phrase in an opinion sounded oddly familiar even though it was my time reading it. So I turned back to Biden’s article, and there it was. He had lifted language straight out of a SCOTUS opinion, changed a couple words, and called… — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) September 4, 2023

Ya' don't say? Biden cited language STRAIGHT out of a SCOTUS opinion, changed a couple of words, and called it his own.

Honest Joe Biden?

Gosh, that's shocking.

Ahem.

I then read the piece through again and multiple other phrases sounded familiar. Turns out they too were plagiarized from opinions. I believe this merited rejecting the article outright for plagiarism so I emailed the lead editor and presented the indisputable proof. Instead of… — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) September 4, 2023

They “fixed” the plagiarism by adding proper attributions and acted like the whole incident never happened. But this was no innocent mistake, where Biden “forgot” a quote mark or two which would be bad enough. — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) September 4, 2023

Fixed it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He didn't forget a quote mark or a citation, the dude lifted it for his paper. What an a-hole.

Instead, he engaged in “mosaic plagiarism” which entails taking a quote and swapping some words with synonyms to make the plagiarism harder to detect. This indicates what’s known in law as “consciousness of guilt.” — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) September 4, 2023

Worse still, Biden was *already* known to have plagiarized before this article crossed my desk yet was brazen enough to try it again. — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) September 4, 2023

Of course, he did it again.

Here’s a link to the article from 2000, as published. Someone should definitely read through it and all the cited cases to see if there were any instances of mosaic plagiarism I may have missed. https://t.co/C4Ej12gbdw — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) September 4, 2023

Mosaic plagiarism.

Fifty years of 'telling tales', 'embellishing stories,' and stealing from other people ... and Democrats elected him president.

And they claimed Trump loved the uneducated. *smh*

***

***

