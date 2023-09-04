Bill Melugin DROPS Lefty for saying Biden is doing a 'great job' at the border in HEATED back and forth

Nothing to see here, just another increase in the number of illegal immigrants flowing across our southern border.

Again.

Breaking records even:

NEW: WaPo reports illegal crossings shot up again in August, w/ Border Patrol apprehending 177,000 migrants, including the highest number of families ever recorded. Illegal crossings have now risen 30% two months in a row, as WH claims “stopping the flow”.https://t.co/ta6ckz1MiZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 1, 2023

... highest number of families ever recorded.

Wow.

From WaPo:

Record numbers of migrant families streamed across the U.S.-Mexico border in August, according to preliminary data obtained by The Washington Post, an influx that has upended Biden administration efforts to discourage parents from entering illegally with children and could once again place immigration in the spotlight during a presidential race.

The U.S. Border Patrol arrested at least 91,000 migrants who crossed as part of a family group in August, exceeding the prior one-month record of 84,486 set in May 2019, during the Trump administration. Families were the single largest demographic group crossing the border in August, surpassing single adults for the first time since Biden took office. Overall, the data show, border apprehensions have risen more than 30 percent for two consecutive months, after falling in May and June as the Biden administration rolled out new restrictions and entry opportunities. The Border Patrol made more than 177,000 arrests along the Mexico border in August, up from 132,652 in July and 99,539 in June.

Yikes, right?

Typical Biden defender:

An "apprehension" means they are arresting the migrants...stopping them from coming into this country. Bill is praising our Border Patrol for their 177,000 arrests! They are doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/pK8OJE5ORa — David Sydow (@DavidSydow12) September 3, 2023

Sad, sad, uninformed Lefty.

Tsk tsk.

Melugin with the truth bomb.

Don’t know how many times this needs to be explained, but no, apprehensions do not equal deportations. A majority of the illegal immigrants Border Patrol apprehends are later released into the U.S. with court dates sometimes years away. Deportations are a drop in the bucket… https://t.co/Ye8QbDuX1L — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 3, 2023

A drop in the bucket.

Let that sink in.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald proves what a FRAUD Rachel Maddow IS in receipt-filled thread on her COVID 'reporting'

James Woods, Dean Cain, Seth Dillon and others hilariously DRAAAG Google for saying men can menstruate

Biden tells his biggest DOOZY yet about being homeless (no really) and HOO BOY that's a lotta backfire

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !