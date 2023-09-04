LOL! 'A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man' meme is...
Bill Melugin DROPS Lefty for saying Biden is doing a 'great job' at the border in HEATED back and forth

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:32 AM on September 04, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Nothing to see here, just another increase in the number of illegal immigrants flowing across our southern border.

Again.

Breaking records even:

... highest number of families ever recorded.

Wow.

From WaPo:

Record numbers of migrant families streamed across the U.S.-Mexico border in August, according to preliminary data obtained by The Washington Post, an influx that has upended Biden administration efforts to discourage parents from entering illegally with children and could once again place immigration in the spotlight during a presidential race.


The U.S. Border Patrol arrested at least 91,000 migrants who crossed as part of a family group in August, exceeding the prior one-month record of 84,486 set in May 2019, during the Trump administration. Families were the single largest demographic group crossing the border in August, surpassing single adults for the first time since Biden took office.

Overall, the data show, border apprehensions have risen more than 30 percent for two consecutive months, after falling in May and June as the Biden administration rolled out new restrictions and entry opportunities. The Border Patrol made more than 177,000 arrests along the Mexico border in August, up from 132,652 in July and 99,539 in June.

Yikes, right? 

Typical Biden defender:

Sad, sad, uninformed Lefty.

Tsk tsk.

Melugin with the truth bomb.

A drop in the bucket.

Let that sink in.

***

