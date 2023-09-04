James Woods, Dean Cain, Seth Dillon and others hilariously DRAAAG Google for saying men can menstruate

Biden tells his biggest DOOZY yet about being homeless (no really) and HOO...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on September 04, 2023
Twitchy

Google has a tendency to ding sites for 'misinformation'.

It's true.

If you write something about COVID, transgender, the 2020 election, or a plethora of other topics they don't like, they can severely limit your ability to reach people. So when they are pushing misinformation themselves about something so basic and simple?

Yeah, we all have to point and laugh.

BREAKING: MEN DO NOT HAVE PERIODS.

No matter what Google says.

Twitter had a lot of fun with this one, especially peeps like Seth Dillon.

James Woods only needed to share one word about this tidbit:

Something like that.

Dean Cain with a little bit of science and SANITY:

And then the masses dogpiled Google, and it was glorious.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

Sam J.

People are just nutty.

And getting nuttier.

Welcome to 2023.

***

