James Woods, Dean Cain, Seth Dillon and others hilariously DRAAAG Google for saying men can menstruate

Google has a tendency to ding sites for 'misinformation'.

It's true.

If you write something about COVID, transgender, the 2020 election, or a plethora of other topics they don't like, they can severely limit your ability to reach people. So when they are pushing misinformation themselves about something so basic and simple?

Yeah, we all have to point and laugh.

BREAKING: MEN DO NOT HAVE PERIODS.

No matter what Google says.

Twitter had a lot of fun with this one, especially peeps like Seth Dillon.

Google: Misinformative content violates our policies and will be removed.



Also Google: pic.twitter.com/Uro0BpxdCe — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 4, 2023

James Woods only needed to share one word about this tidbit:

Something like that.

Dean Cain with a little bit of science and SANITY:

And then the masses dogpiled Google, and it was glorious.

Wait, now there are “agender” people?

Lord, please send the fire now. — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) September 4, 2023

Don't look at us, we just work here.

I was walking my mini golden doodle today. A young man dressed as a girl sitting on a bench as we passed reached out to pet my puppy. I stopped and then he said awe so cute!! How old is they? My brain hesitated over the grammatical error a moment but then I was able to reply,… — Carolec3 🇺🇸 (@Carolec333) September 4, 2023

People are just nutty.

And getting nuttier.

Welcome to 2023.

