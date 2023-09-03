Comedian takes Brian Krassenstein APART for CHEERING about Proud Boys' RIDICULOUS jail sentences

YAAAS! You KNOW it's over for Branch Covidians when even CNN is pushing...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on September 03, 2023
Twitter

If you find yourself cheering the unjust and corrupt incarceration of people simply because you disagree with them politically it MIGHT be time to take a moment and think about what it really is you stand for. We get it, the Krassenstein brothers have found a way to make bank on Twitter/X by being annoying, gross, horrible, nasty trolls but this ... is bad even for them.

And yes, we use 'them' because we're pretty sure Ed and Brian share one brain.

Look at this post from Brian about the Proud Boys being sentenced:

What a douche-canoe.

They broke a window.

They tore down a barrier.

BLM was so violent during one of their riots that Trump was taken to the bunker BUT nothing was done to any of them. If you need any more proof that our justice system is biased and liberty is not blind, this is it.

Dave Smith who is a comedian as well as a libertarian was good enough to make time to embarrass and take Brian apart.

Cheering jail time over politics.

That's pretty freakin' low.

Dave with another troll:

But it's different because of TRUMP.

Or something.

Very much so.

