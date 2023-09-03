Comedian takes Brian Krassenstein APART for CHEERING about Proud Boys' RIDICULOUS jail sentences

If you find yourself cheering the unjust and corrupt incarceration of people simply because you disagree with them politically it MIGHT be time to take a moment and think about what it really is you stand for. We get it, the Krassenstein brothers have found a way to make bank on Twitter/X by being annoying, gross, horrible, nasty trolls but this ... is bad even for them.

And yes, we use 'them' because we're pretty sure Ed and Brian share one brain.

Look at this post from Brian about the Proud Boys being sentenced:

I wonder if the "Proud Boys" are "Proud" now?



Prison Sentences:



- Proud Boy - Dominic Pezzola - 10 Years

- Proud Boy - Zachary Rehl - 15 Years

- Proud Boy - Joseph Biggs - 17 Years



Make no mistake about it. These are BAD people. They were convicted by juries of their peers… pic.twitter.com/5W5aUbHwKu — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 1, 2023

What a douche-canoe.

They broke a window.

They tore down a barrier.

BLM was so violent during one of their riots that Trump was taken to the bunker BUT nothing was done to any of them. If you need any more proof that our justice system is biased and liberty is not blind, this is it.

Dave Smith who is a comedian as well as a libertarian was good enough to make time to embarrass and take Brian apart.

It is insane and so downright evil to cheer on 15 yr + sentences for anything other than murder/rape/horrific assault/child abuse. https://t.co/EtG3EDBzkY — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) September 2, 2023

Cheering jail time over politics.

That's pretty freakin' low.

Dave with another troll:

It’s really something how people just throw out the word treason and have no idea what the fuck they’re talking about. None of these guys were tried for treason, which would be giving aid and comfort to an enemy during war. They tore down a fence and broke a window. 17 years for… https://t.co/iRL8J2r58U — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) September 2, 2023

But it's different because of TRUMP.

Or something.

Somewhat reminiscent of the Salem Witch Trials 🤔 — Marven Goodman (@MarvenGoodman) September 2, 2023

Very much so.

***

***

