OOPSIE! Techno Fog shows Fani Willis is GUILTY of the same conduct she's charged GA defendants with

Take for example ...

I ask everyone to read those cases. None of them hold what DA Willis says they do.



False representation to the Court makes DA Willis guilty of the same conduct she accuses the defendants.



It's a violation of Ga. Code Ann. § 16-10-20.1 (false statement to Court) https://t.co/OB9a0XrGIO pic.twitter.com/XYIt8dBkQC — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 31, 2023

So if we're reading this right (and keep in mind, it's us and it's early on a Sunday), Fani is guilty of the same conduct she's charging Trump and the other Georgia defendants with ...

Shocking.

Super shocking.

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

DA Willis: They can't argue they are entitled to notice of similar transaction evidence 10 days before trial.



But - the law requires 10 days.



And the case she cites does not prohibit any arguments in case that 10 day requirement is violated. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Gh2WvAUN7U — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 31, 2023

Ignoring the law here as well.

But you know, no big whoop.

Garland appointment Weiss as special prosecutor is also against ethics codes. Witnesses (credible) have already testified to the appearance of unethical lack of prosecution. Impeach Garland. pic.twitter.com/4oOCuGwcjL — Cullen Coleman (@CullenColeman69) August 31, 2023

Man this would be funny if not outright fraud. The first case she cites, Smith, is about an entirely different issue than what she claims. pic.twitter.com/SrhlDbRVK2 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 31, 2023

Further proving Fani is throwing anything and everything at them to see what, if anything, sticks because this is about POLITICS, not justice. But we know you guys already know that.

Disingenuous, or just dumb?

Or both? — BrowningMachine (TEXIT now!) (@BrowningMachine) August 31, 2023

We're going with both.

