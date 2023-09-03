Bill Maher gets BRUTALLY honest about liberalism FAILING Black Americans on Joe Rogan...
OOPSIE! Techno Fog shows Fani Willis is GUILTY of the same conduct she's charged GA defendants with

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on September 03, 2023
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

If you guys aren't already following @Techno_Fog, you're missing out on some important and informed posts. Fog became one of our go-to's during the impeachment craziness (not to mention some Hillary corruption) and we've never been disappointed.

Take for example ... 

So if we're reading this right (and keep in mind, it's us and it's early on a Sunday), Fani is guilty of the same conduct she's charging Trump and the other Georgia defendants with ... 

Shocking.

Super shocking.

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Ignoring the law here as well.

But you know, no big whoop.

Further proving Fani is throwing anything and everything at them to see what, if anything, sticks because this is about POLITICS, not justice. But we know you guys already know that.

We're going with both.

