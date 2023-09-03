Oh honey, NO! Community Notes WRECKS Nina Turner for race-baiting over T'Kiya Young's...
MSNBC panel says Joe Biden is decent in ways the GOP 'could never...
Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis
Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate...
CNN analyst Adam Kinzinger TORCHES Ron DeSantis for not meeting with President Biden
Dr. Jill and President Joe Biden meet with survivors of Hurricane Idalia
Let's talk about January 6 sentencing
Victor Shi says Ron DeSantis is 'truly evil & pathetic' for not meeting...
Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year...
Harry Sisson: Texas Republicans are quite literally trying to trap pregnant women in...
'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play...
David Axelrod not sure which disaster Ron DeSantis is referring to: the hurricane...
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Jimmy Buffett also being remembered for this 'so perfect' cameo in Jurassic World

So many vacations, so LITTLE time! Biden's excuse for NOT visiting East Palestine, Ohio goes SO wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on September 03, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As you watch Biden make excuses for why he hasn't bothered to visit East Palestine, Ohio please keep in mind the trip by plane is just over an hour from DC.

But you know, 'there's a lot going on'. 

So many vacations, so little time.

Watch:

A lot going on.

Really?

Hrm.

And notice, he gives a long list of all the places he has to go this week (that's keeping him from going to East Palestine, OH) that are 'literally around the world'. Dude, maybe make a pit stop in East Palestine like you said you would BACK IN MARCH. Or some weekend, instead of flying back to Delaware (a 24-minute flight with a giant carbon footprint), visit Ohio.

Jagoff.

He doesn't want to be called out.

Again

Hey now, it only took a column shaming him in the New York Times for him to finally recognize his seventh grandchild. Give the guy a break.

Recommended

Oh honey, NO! Community Notes WRECKS Nina Turner for race baiting over T'Kiya Young's death
Sam J.

Those trips to the beach aren't going to make themselves, ya' know.

Fair. It would only really be news if Biden was honest, clear, and transparent about something. 

'A LOT going on'.

***

Related:

Community Notes TROUNCES Nina Turner for claiming police shot Ta'Kiya Young merely for shoplifting

'Truly ASTONISHING': James Woods SLAMS KJP as only he can for lying about Biden 'securing the border'

Dan Bongino DROPS hammer of TRUTH on Democrats for actually hating Black Americans and DAMN son

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: BIDEN EAST PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh honey, NO! Community Notes WRECKS Nina Turner for race baiting over T'Kiya Young's death
Sam J.
Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore'
FuzzyChimp
Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis
Brett T.
MSNBC panel says Joe Biden is decent in ways the GOP 'could never fathom'
Brett T.
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Doug P.
'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play during Biden's Florida visit
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Oh honey, NO! Community Notes WRECKS Nina Turner for race baiting over T'Kiya Young's death Sam J.