So many vacations, so LITTLE time! Biden's excuse for NOT visiting East Palestine, Ohio goes SO wrong

As you watch Biden make excuses for why he hasn't bothered to visit East Palestine, Ohio please keep in mind the trip by plane is just over an hour from DC.

But you know, 'there's a lot going on'.

So many vacations, so little time.

Watch:

BIDEN: “I haven’t had the occasion to go to East Palestine. There’s a lot going on.” pic.twitter.com/YfQAt7DoYK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 3, 2023

A lot going on.

Really?

Hrm.

And notice, he gives a long list of all the places he has to go this week (that's keeping him from going to East Palestine, OH) that are 'literally around the world'. Dude, maybe make a pit stop in East Palestine like you said you would BACK IN MARCH. Or some weekend, instead of flying back to Delaware (a 24-minute flight with a giant carbon footprint), visit Ohio.

Jagoff.

What an absolute garbage answer. East Palestine is a 1 hour flight from DC. You could drive it in five hours.



He has made the conscious choice to avoid the people of East Palestine, and there is a clear reason for this: because at this point they know he is a liar. https://t.co/INAZ8O3Cci — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 3, 2023

He doesn't want to be called out.

Again

Biden's track record is pretty clear: he doesn't actually do any damn thing until he is shamed into doing it.



Leading from behind is his mantra. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 3, 2023

Hey now, it only took a column shaming him in the New York Times for him to finally recognize his seventh grandchild. Give the guy a break.

“There’s a lot going on” pic.twitter.com/sTUAkqYkLd — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 3, 2023

Those trips to the beach aren't going to make themselves, ya' know.

Saying Biden satements are lies is like saying water is wet. It's redundant. You have to find statements that are true which is a rarity. — Paul A. Mancuso (@pmancuso) September 3, 2023

Fair. It would only really be news if Biden was honest, clear, and transparent about something.

Biden’s taken more than 2 full months of vacation since the East Palestine derailment on February 3, 2023. — RomeoDoggyDog (@RomeoDoggyDogg) September 3, 2023

'A LOT going on'.

***

Related:

Community Notes TROUNCES Nina Turner for claiming police shot Ta'Kiya Young merely for shoplifting

'Truly ASTONISHING': James Woods SLAMS KJP as only he can for lying about Biden 'securing the border'

Dan Bongino DROPS hammer of TRUTH on Democrats for actually hating Black Americans and DAMN son

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !