Oh honey, NO! Community Notes WRECKS Nina Turner for race-baiting over T'Kiya Young's death

Earlier this week, Ta'Kiya Young was shot when police officers confronted her over an alleged shoplifting incident. Released body cam footage shows Young in her vehicle, the police asking her to exit the vehicle, and then the vehicle turning toward a police officer in front. It appears she was going to drive through them, and that's when officers fired.

It was a tragic event that is OF COURSE being politicized all over Twitter/X. Especially by people like Nina Turner who claimed the shooting was due to shoplifting.

Conveniently leaving out the whole 'driving her car into a police officer' tidbit.

Typical.

Luckily, Community Notes showed up to set the record straight.

Nuked by Community Notes pic.twitter.com/P8EZyMmzam — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2023

It's bad enough this woman and her unborn child are dead, but to exploit the shooting in this way? Shameful.

I work very hard to not respond to her but this one was so egregious I had to. — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) September 3, 2023

True story.

Nina Turner is a race baiting liar, she doesn’t care about anyone, just so long as she gets to scream “racism”. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) September 3, 2023

People need to stop lying...these community notes coming after everyone 😂 — Baz (@BizBaz777) September 2, 2023

And they're not 'owned' by either side. Yup.

One of the biggest race grifters on this platform… — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) September 2, 2023

Community Notes: 1, Nina Turner: 0.

