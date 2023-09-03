So many vacations, so LITTLE time! Biden's excuse for NOT visiting East Palestine,...
MSNBC panel says Joe Biden is decent in ways the GOP 'could never...
Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis
Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate...
CNN analyst Adam Kinzinger TORCHES Ron DeSantis for not meeting with President Biden
Dr. Jill and President Joe Biden meet with survivors of Hurricane Idalia
Let's talk about January 6 sentencing
Victor Shi says Ron DeSantis is 'truly evil & pathetic' for not meeting...
Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year...
Harry Sisson: Texas Republicans are quite literally trying to trap pregnant women in...
'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play...
David Axelrod not sure which disaster Ron DeSantis is referring to: the hurricane...
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Jimmy Buffett also being remembered for this 'so perfect' cameo in Jurassic World

Oh honey, NO! Community Notes WRECKS Nina Turner for race-baiting over T'Kiya Young's death

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:35 AM on September 03, 2023
Screenshot of meme

Earlier this week, Ta'Kiya Young was shot when police officers confronted her over an alleged shoplifting incident. Released body cam footage shows Young in her vehicle, the police asking her to exit the vehicle, and then the vehicle turning toward a police officer in front. It appears she was going to drive through them, and that's when officers fired.

It was a tragic event that is OF COURSE being politicized all over Twitter/X. Especially by people like Nina Turner who claimed the shooting was due to shoplifting.

Conveniently leaving out the whole 'driving her car into a police officer' tidbit.

Typical.

Luckily, Community Notes showed up to set the record straight.

It's bad enough this woman and her unborn child are dead, but to exploit the shooting in this way? Shameful.

True story.

And they're not 'owned' by either side. Yup.

Recommended

So many vacations, so LITTLE time! Biden's excuse for NOT visiting East Palestine, Ohio goes SO wrong
Sam J.

Community Notes: 1, Nina Turner: 0.

***

Related:

'Truly ASTONISHING': James Woods SLAMS KJP as only he can for lying about Biden 'securing the border'

Dan Bongino DROPS hammer of TRUTH on Democrats for actually hating Black Americans and DAMN son

BAZILLIONAIRES Oprah and The Rock PISS Twitter off asking broke Americans to donate to their Maui fund

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: FACT CHECK NINA TURNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So many vacations, so LITTLE time! Biden's excuse for NOT visiting East Palestine, Ohio goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore'
FuzzyChimp
Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis
Brett T.
MSNBC panel says Joe Biden is decent in ways the GOP 'could never fathom'
Brett T.
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Doug P.
'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play during Biden's Florida visit
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
So many vacations, so LITTLE time! Biden's excuse for NOT visiting East Palestine, Ohio goes SO wrong Sam J.