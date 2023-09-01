BAZILLIONAIRES Oprah and The Rock PISS Twitter off asking broke Americans to donate to their Maui fund

Dude, REALLY?! Eric Swalwell makes time to push socialist healthcare while his 1-year-old...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on September 01, 2023
Sarah D.

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson (we don't really like calling him 'The Rock' all that much anymore because he's definitely turned into more of a candy a*s during his time in Hollywood) have put together a fundraiser to help the people of Maui.

Now, you wouldn't think a fundraiser would necessarily make people angry ... HOWEVER.

They're both very wealthy, they both could more than help the people of Maui all on their own and yet they're asking Americans who are struggling under the guy THEY helped elect and his crap economy to give up THEIR money. Money they definitely NEED since more and more Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck thanks to Bidenomics.

Did you guys see that August Jobs Report? It ain't good. 

So yeah, people are seriously pissed at the uber, super-rich acting all high and mighty for forming a fundraiser:

When this editor first got on Twitter this morning, Oprah was trending ... for this. And there are lots and lots of posts just like this one calling her and Dwayne out. There are a few that read as total WHACK-JOBS (you all need to lay off the caffeine) but overall, the complaints and concerns are spot freakin' on.

Like this one:

Oof, yeah, that's not good either.

So it's a tone-deaf ask for a tone-deaf nonprofit.

Pass.

All the pass.

And luckily, it sounds like most Americans are telling Oprah and Duh-wayne to stick it. Sideways.

***

I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!

***

Tags: FUNDRAISER HAWAII OPRAH

