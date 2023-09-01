Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)

Philip Bump is having issues. Besides the fact he spells his name the wrong way ... it's a joke, calm down, Phil.

Anyway. Vent deleted! Onward. — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 31, 2023

Wonder what he's talking about.

Heh.

Could it be his appearance on a little podcast called Comedy Cellar? And how badly he got worked for continuing to push basically anything and everything wrong about the Biden Crime Family saga?

Column’s up: How a Comedy Cellar podcast backfired on one of Joe Biden’s media gatekeepers … or things that go Bump in the night! https://t.co/Fs4H9uLgp2 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 31, 2023

From The New York Post:

Bump, who could be a minor character in Evelyn Waugh’s classic satirical novel about journalism, “Scoop,” has been wrong on almost every aspect of the Hunter Biden laptop saga, just as Bump was on the Russia hoax and the Don­ald Trump “photo op” controversy in Lafayette Park in DC. For instance, when every other media organization finally admitted that Hunter Biden’s laptop was real, Bump clung to his story that “the laptop was seeded by Russian intelligence.” As George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley points out, Bump spreads “false stories” and then refuses to accept the facts even after he’s been proven to be spectacularly wrong. He never has apologized, nor has the Washington Post issued a correction or reassessed whether Bump needs remedial editing.

Ouch.

Here's the meltdown that Phil has since deleted because it was drawing attention to his meltdown on the pod ... of course, this only made him look worse.

@dandrezner @pbump



Listen here, I've really had about enough of this.



If you think I am dimwitted, or asked you "gotcha" questions, how about we have a round 2? You can question me for 30 minutes, and then I get to question you. pic.twitter.com/crkvrbH8o6 — Noam Dworman (@noam_dworman) August 31, 2023

Noam Dworman is the host of the Comedy Cellar podcast.

Noam was less than impressed with Philip's behavior during and AFTER the podcast.

We will share all materials in advance of the show, that way no one can ambush anyone with a single fact or piece of evidence they are unfamiliar with. No personal attacks. I challenge you. It'll be fun. — Noam Dworman (@noam_dworman) August 31, 2023

Now we want to listen to Noam's podcast. EL OH EL.

He continued:

FYI:



1. I went home and checked every single one of your references to testimony I had supposedly "not read", and I found that every single representation you made appeared to be mistaken. I emailed you all those references, before I cut them into the show, to see if I... — Noam Dworman (@noam_dworman) August 31, 2023

... every single representation you made appeared to be mistaken.

Yup.

But wait, there's MORE!

was missing something. You ghosted me.. Here is the email I wrote you: https://t.co/6Pr7uhV3oP You had every chance to "un-gotcha" your answers. — Noam Dworman (@noam_dworman) August 31, 2023

2. We did not "disparage" @dandrezner, and I'm happy to share the audio of the time you're referring to. I did comment on a particular answer that I took issue with, but we had nothing but a positive feeling about him, hoped he would visit the club, and hope he'll be a guest... — Noam Dworman (@noam_dworman) August 31, 2023

again in the future. What a petty schoolyard thing to do. Sheesh.



3. We did not ask you a single "gotcha" question. And your charge of "dimwitted" fits neatly on the long list of personal swipes you took when no answer of substance came to mind. I never answered in kind. — Noam Dworman (@noam_dworman) August 31, 2023

We are both embarrassed for and amused by Phil right now.

Truly.

4. I also emailed you to present you with an opportunity to interview an important newsmaker. You continued to ghost me.



5. When @mirandadevine contacted me about the podcast, I was very careful not to attack you personally or say anything disparaging about you publicly — Noam Dworman (@noam_dworman) August 31, 2023

Nor have I done so on Twitter or on any podcasts.



Stop the personal attacks. Let's settle this in the ring.



Let me know about round 2.



Noam



P.S. I even offered to look up your version of events during the show - you stopped me! — Noam Dworman (@noam_dworman) August 31, 2023

We're going to bet Noam never hears from Phil again ...

Oh, and here's the podcast in question.

Enjoy! We did.

