A tree fell on the Florida Governor's Mansion ... and Leftists apparently found...
Texas Supreme Court allows law limiting gender affirming care to go forward per...
The ‘Kamala Harris of Canada’ weighs in on the 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory
Public radio: 'Oregon kids return to school — and the festival of viruses...
Team Trump hit with Community Notes over COVID-19 video
Well ain't that a load of bull. Cop pulls over bull riding shotgun
Tucker on X, Episode 21 (and catching up with other episodes)
Chicago residents on proposed migrant shelter: 'Send them back.'
After this post attacking Trump over big pharma, if Joe Biden's eyes aren't...
Rolling Stone has the manifesto for the racist Jacksonville killer already
The Nation puzzled by heartland America's 'harsh sexual morality' and its love for...
Karine Jean-Pierre says she can't keep up with President Joe Biden
Former President Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia
So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC'...

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on September 01, 2023
CBS

Philip Bump is having issues. Besides the fact he spells his name the wrong way ... it's a joke, calm down, Phil.

Wonder what he's talking about.

Heh.

Could it be his appearance on a little podcast called Comedy Cellar? And how badly he got worked for continuing to push basically anything and everything wrong about the Biden Crime Family saga?

From The New York Post:

Bump, who could be a minor character in Evelyn Waugh’s classic satirical novel about journalism, “Scoop,” has been wrong on almost every aspect of the Hunter Biden laptop saga, just as Bump was on the Russia hoax and the Don­ald Trump “photo op” controversy in Lafayette Park in DC.

For instance, when every other media organization finally admitted that Hunter Biden’s laptop was real, Bump clung to his story that “the laptop was seeded by Russian intelligence.”

As George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley points out, Bump spreads “false stories” and then refuses to accept the facts even after he’s been proven to be spectacularly wrong.

He never has apologized, nor has the Washington Post issued a correction or reassessed whether Bump needs remedial editing.

Recommended

The ‘Kamala Harris of Canada’ weighs in on the 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory
Aaron Walker

Ouch.

Here's the meltdown that Phil has since deleted because it was drawing attention to his meltdown on the pod ... of course, this only made him look worse.

Noam Dworman is the host of the Comedy Cellar podcast.

Noam was less than impressed with Philip's behavior during and AFTER the podcast.

Now we want to listen to Noam's podcast. EL OH EL.

He continued:

... every single representation you made appeared to be mistaken.

Yup.

But wait, there's MORE!

We are both embarrassed for and amused by Phil right now.

Truly.

We're going to bet Noam never hears from Phil again ... 

Oh, and here's the podcast in question.

Enjoy! We did.

***

Related:

Eric Swalwell who's been SIGNIFICANTLY owned for his gun post owned AGAIN for saying he's NOT being owned

Gold star dad goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden, holds NOTHING back and it's simply SPECTACULAR (watch)

I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: JOE BIDEN MELTDOWN PHILIP BUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The ‘Kamala Harris of Canada’ weighs in on the 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory
Aaron Walker
A tree fell on the Florida Governor's Mansion ... and Leftists apparently found religion
justmindy
Tucker on X, Episode 21 (and catching up with other episodes)
Aaron Walker
Well ain't that a load of bull. Cop pulls over bull riding shotgun
Gordon Kushner
Chicago residents on proposed migrant shelter: 'Send them back.'
Brett T.
Texas Supreme Court allows law limiting gender affirming care to go forward per NBC News
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
The ‘Kamala Harris of Canada’ weighs in on the 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory Aaron Walker