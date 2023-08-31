Gold star dad goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden, holds NOTHING back and it's simply SPECTACULAR (watch)

This is one of those videos this editor could sit and watch over and over again. Not that it's easy to watch, it's not, because this Gold Star dad is clearly in a good bit of pain, BUT watching him rip Biden up one side and down the other? Chef's. Freakin'. Kiss.

Truly a thing a thing of beauty.

Watch (note, there is definitely some NSFW language in this bit, which makes it even more powerful, so you might want to wear headphones/earbuds if you're in public unless you're a maniac and don't care):

Wow. Mark Schmitz, whose son was killed in Kabul during the Biden Afghanistan withdrawal, goes scorched earth.



Says the admin has the families "knee-deep in bullshit," Biden is a "disgrace" to the United States, and Blinken/Austin need to "pack up their shit" and resign. pic.twitter.com/q1dWugT9an — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) August 29, 2023

Biden IS a disgrace to the United States.

Everything he said, all day, every day, and twice on SUNDAYS.

And God bless this man, his son, and their family. Our hearts ache for them all ...

their EGOs keep them from realizing how big of failures they are — 🇺🇸 JimAaron 🇺🇸 (@ArOkTxNm1) August 29, 2023

“I stood there on the tarmac watching you check your watch over and over again. All I wanted to do was shout out, ‘IT’S TWO FUCKING THIRTY, ASSHOLE!’” — Grampy Rick (@Grampy_Rick) August 30, 2023

Biden sad he would not rest until the perpetrators had been brought to justice. Then he droned an innocent family and forgot about it. — Steve da Vinci (@SteveJacob) August 30, 2023

And then he went on vacation.

Again.

***

***

