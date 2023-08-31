Ouch-ville, population THIS guy: David Hogg FACT-NUKED for exploiting UNC shooting in lame...
Gold star dad goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden, holds NOTHING back and it's simply SPECTACULAR (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on August 31, 2023
Twitter

This is one of those videos this editor could sit and watch over and over again. Not that it's easy to watch, it's not, because this Gold Star dad is clearly in a good bit of pain, BUT watching him rip Biden up one side and down the other? Chef's. Freakin'. Kiss.

Truly a thing a thing of beauty.

Watch (note, there is definitely some NSFW language in this bit, which makes it even more powerful, so you might want to wear headphones/earbuds if you're in public unless you're a maniac and don't care):

Biden IS a disgrace to the United States.

Everything he said, all day, every day, and twice on SUNDAYS.

And God bless this man, his son, and their family. Our hearts ache for them all ... 

