Kathy Griffin hilariously DRAGGED for attacking 'gay Muslim' who joked about Dylan Mulvaney 'group pic'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on August 31, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Ugh, talk about a picture that broke the Internet, and NOT in a good way. Kathy Griffin has a history of posting really stupid pictures for attention and getting dragged for it so you'd think by this point she'd be a pro.

You know when they took this picture she was like, 'OH YEAH YOU GUYS, THIS WILL MAKE THE RIGHT SO MAD. GIRL POWER YOOOOO'.

Tell us you're desperately thirsty for attention, ANY attention, without telling us you're desperately thirsty for attention.

As you likely already guessed, this went really really really wrong ... for Kathy and her '72 virgins'.

Heh.

Kathy responded, reminding us she's still not all that bright - or funny.

Pro-Nazi? What now? EL OH EL

Eh, yeah ... it's still Twitter. Elon Musk can try to rename it but it will always be Twitter because of exchanges like THIS.

Heh.

For example:

Sam J.

Guess she's no ally.

She should probably tell Dylan Mulvaney that.

Annnd curtain.

***

