Kathy Griffin hilariously DRAGGED for attacking 'gay Muslim' who joked about Dylan Mulvaney 'group pic'

Ugh, talk about a picture that broke the Internet, and NOT in a good way. Kathy Griffin has a history of posting really stupid pictures for attention and getting dragged for it so you'd think by this point she'd be a pro.

You know when they took this picture she was like, 'OH YEAH YOU GUYS, THIS WILL MAKE THE RIGHT SO MAD. GIRL POWER YOOOOO'.

Tell us you're desperately thirsty for attention, ANY attention, without telling us you're desperately thirsty for attention.

As you likely already guessed, this went really really really wrong ... for Kathy and her '72 virgins'.

POV: you just flew the plane in and wake up in heaven to your 72 virgins pic.twitter.com/RdqYA4SoQi — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 30, 2023

Heh.

Kathy responded, reminding us she's still not all that bright - or funny.

You guys, the far right anti LGBT, anti choice, anti female, pro nazi bunch is losing their sh*t over this photo of yesterday’s luncheon salon. 😂 https://t.co/JLa6Y1xaVg — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 30, 2023

Pro-Nazi? What now? EL OH EL

the pushback you’re seeing to this tweet hasn’t been “Siraj is a good guy” or anything like that, it’s been along the lines of “how dare you call Siraj anti LGBT, the man is gayer than AIDS.” https://t.co/bIZXdBtqVG — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 30, 2023

Eh, yeah ... it's still Twitter. Elon Musk can try to rename it but it will always be Twitter because of exchanges like THIS.

Heh.

For example:

Siraj is not anti-LGBT he is literally a homosexual. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 30, 2023

Kathy Griffin and Tay-Tay hate gay Muslims. — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) August 31, 2023

Kathy, I don’t think it’s appropriate for you to attack @SirajAHashmi, a gay liberal Muslim, with such venom over a joke. You’re lucky he has forgiveness in his heart, because his lawyer @hard2ern is not as kind. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 31, 2023

Why are you fighting with a fellow the gay man? pic.twitter.com/azzh4PLmHR — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 30, 2023

I can’t believe you’re attacking a gay man. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) August 30, 2023

I can’t believe you’d attack a proud member of the 2SLGBTQI+ community like this, and one who’s an ethnic minority to boot



Delete this, I thought you were an ally — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 30, 2023

Guess she's no ally.

She should probably tell Dylan Mulvaney that.

Annnd curtain.

***

Related:

James O'Keefe BUSTS School Board officials admitting they target parents for looking 'TRUMPISH' (watch)

Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed his school who's BOSS

Master class --> Dana Loesch succinctly and savagely SCHOOLS Hillary Clinton on guns/gun-free zones

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !