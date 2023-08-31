James O'Keefe BUSTS School Board officials admitting they target parents for looking 'TRUMPISH' (watch)

When someone shows you who they really are? Believe them. Especially nasty, evil, fleshy, flabby scumbag School Board officials.

Oops, sorry, that may have come across a little angrier than this editor intended.

Our bad.

Anywho ...

James O'Keefe continues to use his gorilla-style reporting to expose as he calls it, the underbelly of the system. And in this case, the particular underbelly of the public school system. Remember when Biden's DOJ called parents fighting for the children at school board meetings, 'domestic terrorists'?

It's only gotten worse.

Watch:

BREAKING: Police bodycam footage shows NJ School Board officials calling police on citizens they don’t recognize who look “TRUMPISH!” Police colluded with school officials to scan license plates of all attendees who looked 'different'.



POLICE: 'I don't answer to journalists.' pic.twitter.com/9cVIlINwwA — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 31, 2023

Trumpish.

What the Hell does that mean? Someone who isn't confused about what sex they are? Someone wearing normal clothes? Someone wearing jeans? Not carrying around a sign that says something horrible about being pro-abortion? Unmasked people?

Sounds like someone has some pretty ugly and BIGOTED ideas about parents and sadly, she/he/it isn't alone.

If government officials, school board members, and police don’t answer to citizens who do they answer to? Why are they so scared of sunlight? What are they hiding? Share your stories with us at OMG: https://t.co/jFNgLldYMy — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 31, 2023

Excellent question.

Hope those folks enjoy the 324K views and rising.



How about welcoming strangers? Being warm and open versus paranoid?



Was this an example of “inclusion”? 😹 I think they should get their money back.



Report card = F — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) August 31, 2023

Nothing scares cockroaches more than having a light shone on them.

And O'Keefe is that light.

Imagine my surprise to find out a liberal white woman was behind this. — Whoa! Shut It Down (@rightsofrefusal) August 31, 2023

Right?

We feel shocked as well. TOTALLY. Liberal white women are usually so rational, tolerant, and kind.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

***

***

