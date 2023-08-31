Another story of Oliver Anthony being great ... this time he reads the...
James O'Keefe BUSTS School Board officials admitting they target parents for looking 'TRUMPISH' (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on August 31, 2023
James O'Keefe

When someone shows you who they really are? Believe them. Especially nasty, evil, fleshy, flabby scumbag School Board officials.

Oops, sorry, that may have come across a little angrier than this editor intended. 

Our bad.

Anywho ...

James O'Keefe continues to use his gorilla-style reporting to expose as he calls it, the underbelly of the system. And in this case, the particular underbelly of the public school system. Remember when Biden's DOJ called parents fighting for the children at school board meetings, 'domestic terrorists'?

It's only gotten worse.

Watch:

Trumpish. 

What the Hell does that mean? Someone who isn't confused about what sex they are? Someone wearing normal clothes? Someone wearing jeans? Not carrying around a sign that says something horrible about being pro-abortion? Unmasked people?

Sounds like someone has some pretty ugly and BIGOTED ideas about parents and sadly, she/he/it isn't alone.

Excellent question.

RickRobinson

Nothing scares cockroaches more than having a light shone on them.

And O'Keefe is that light.

Right?

We feel shocked as well. TOTALLY. Liberal white women are usually so rational, tolerant, and kind.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

***

RickRobinson
