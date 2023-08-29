Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed his school who's BOSS

As Twitchy readers know, a 12-year-old boy named Jaiden was kicked out of his classroom over a Gadsden patch on his backpack. Apparently, the school doesn't know the history of the Gadsden (they really should) and claimed the patch was associated with slavery.

Or something.

Yeah, it was really stupid ... stupid enough to make the news. Heck, we covered it. Not to mention Governor Polis actually posted/tweeted about it - we're not sure if he's actually doing anything BUT it was interesting to see him actually give the school a lesson on the real history of the Gadsden.

Here's where things stand as of now:

For those asking for an update:



- Jaiden decided to go back to school today. With his patch will in place. He said he'd do a sit-in if necessary to protest.



- Two law firms have stepped forward to assist as necessary to fight the viewpoint discrimination.



- Lots of media… pic.twitter.com/lEVH6XiLDm — Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) August 29, 2023

Campaigning to be school president.

Love that.

There is indeed hope for our future, people. And it's right here with this young man in Colorado.

UPDATE: "due to unforeseen circumstances" the school suddenly cancelled its Back-to-School night tonight. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/yyFcZckHib — Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) August 29, 2023

Gosh, why oh WHY would they do that?

Cowards.

Ain't that the truth?

***

***

