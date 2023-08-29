Vice President Kamala Harris thanks 'our nation's champion' Joe Biden for lowering costs
Joe Biden takes a victory lap on social media for doing his JOB
Master class --> Dana Loesch succinctly and savagely SCHOOLS Hillary Clinton on guns/gun-f...
The Gadsden Flag Is Now 'Racist'
John Harwood's attempted dunk on Byron Donalds over DEMOCRATS closing schools does NOT...
George Takei revels in the Left's cancellation of Alice Cooper for DARING to...
CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a...
Eric Swalwell DEMANDS government ban and 'buy back' ALL assault weapons and HELLOOOOO-LOL...
Julie Kelly exposes just how corrupt and biased Trump J6 judge Tanya Chutkan...
How is this REAL?! Vivek Ramaswamy on Hardball asking which Democrat to vote...
Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family...
OUTRAGEOUS! Student BANNED from class because of 'Gadsden Flag' backpack patch
THAT'LL fix it! Chicago's new mayor knows who's REALLY to blame for car...
Time traveler Biden claims he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil...

Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed his school who's BOSS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on August 29, 2023
Connor Boyack/Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, a 12-year-old boy named Jaiden was kicked out of his classroom over a Gadsden patch on his backpack. Apparently, the school doesn't know the history of the Gadsden (they really should) and claimed the patch was associated with slavery.

Or something.

Yeah, it was really stupid ... stupid enough to make the news. Heck, we covered it. Not to mention Governor Polis actually posted/tweeted about it - we're not sure if he's actually doing anything BUT it was interesting to see him actually give the school a lesson on the real history of the Gadsden.

Here's where things stand as of now:

Campaigning to be school president.

Love that.

There is indeed hope for our future, people. And it's right here with this young man in Colorado.

Recommended

CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a MUCH-needed history lesson
Sam J.

Gosh, why oh WHY would they do that? 

Cowards.

Ain't that the truth?

***

Related:

Master class --> Dana Loesch succinctly and savagely SCHOOLS Hillary Clinton on guns/gun-free zones

John Harwood's attempted dunk on Byron Donalds over DEMOCRATS closing schools does NOT go well, at all

CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a MUCH-needed history lesson

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: COLORADO HISTORY LEFT TEACHER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a MUCH-needed history lesson
Sam J.
Master class --> Dana Loesch succinctly and savagely SCHOOLS Hillary Clinton on guns/gun-free zones
Sam J.
John Harwood's attempted dunk on Byron Donalds over DEMOCRATS closing schools does NOT go well, at all
Sam J.
Vice President Kamala Harris thanks 'our nation's champion' Joe Biden for lowering costs
Brett T.
Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good
Sam J.
George Takei revels in the Left's cancellation of Alice Cooper for DARING to stand up for kids
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a MUCH-needed history lesson Sam J.