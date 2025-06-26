Pete Hegseth Asked Why He Only Congratulated 'Our Boys’ in Bombers

As Twitchy's own Sam J. reported Sunday after Operation Midnight Hammer in Iran, the New York Times, as well as Fox News Channel's Jennifer Griffin, were quick to find a sexism angle. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had declared the mission a success and said that "our boys in those bombers are on their way home right now." The New York Times posted an alert that both women and men had been trained to fly B-2 bombers. Griffin went ALL CAPS:

Defense Secretary Hegseth: "We were able to destroy nuclear capabilities. And OUR BOYS in those bombers are on their way home right now."



Fox News has learned that at least one of the B2 pilots who took part in the Iran mission was female.@FoxNews — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) June 22, 2025

Four days later, the press still isn't letting the "our boys" comment slide. As Twitchy reported, Hegseth held a press conference Thursday morning to clear up any confusion about the success of the mission, and his comment was brought up. Fortunately, Hegseth said he wasn't going to play the media's game.

. @SecDef gave the PERFECT response when asked



"Why not acknowledge female pilots that participated, early messages congratulated the boys?" pic.twitter.com/BAqwj6bfdV — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) June 26, 2025

Watch Hegseth break into laughter as he hears the question.

No games. Just results. It's not the identity of who carried the mission that matters. All were heroes. All did their job. Next question... — Liberty Nerd (@Nerds4Liberty) June 26, 2025

This is so damn refreshing to hear. Not only the clear message, but the even clearer 'just stop it' disdain for the whole line of questioning. Bravo. — American Unity Joe (@AmericanUnity76) June 26, 2025

Pretty sure the female pilot would not like to be singled out from her team, especially by her gender. @SecDef ‘s response was great. — Tulok🇺🇸. (Nevodifki Aseroak) (@Storm44684915) June 26, 2025

We've been warned before against using the term "guys" to refer to a group with women in it. We still do.

So refreshing 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ashley Cumiford (@CumifordAshley) June 26, 2025

as a woman in many male-dominant activities, it is a compliment to not get singled out... means you fit the standard to be one of the boys... i like that. — TRUMPAMANIAC Hestia (Native/Texan) (@MagaTeach3r) June 26, 2025

Glad our girl is home! Our boys too! — Wayne Pruski (@TheNewPru) June 26, 2025

And that the mission was a success. The media didn't think twice about disparaging the accomplishment of "our boys" (and girl) by reporting that the mission was a failure.

Absolutely love this. So sick of the game nonsense. Our military got it done! — IWasaNeverTrumper (@WasaNever) June 26, 2025

Love him. ❤️The female pilot could care less. God bless our pilots — HereToday 2.0 (@ChrisMeier35141) June 26, 2025

When on a serious mission like this, the sex of the pilots is NOT the primary feature. The success of the mission is. Also, to call out a female pilot specifically demeans her ability, implying females are somehow inferior. — Jacky Havanese ⭐️ (@jackyhavanese) June 26, 2025

"Little games" is far too kind a phrase. But it lands well. — John (@RealJohnShoe) June 26, 2025

This female veteran wasn't offended in the least & I doubt any woman who has made it to bomber pilot was either. Calling groups of troops "boys" or "ladies" happens all the time. We've got better things to focus on & don't need that DEI nonsense from civilians. — Kay Brooks (@KayBrooks) June 26, 2025

As a woman veteran, I wasn’t bothered at all, and I bet female bomber pilots aren’t either. Referring to troops as “boys” or “ladies” is common practice. We’ve got bigger priorities than civilians pushing DEI distractions. — Elegant Jenna🇺🇸👑 (@Jenna37688) June 26, 2025

Is the press truly concerned about the "our boys" comment because the female B-2 pilot's emotions are so fragile that she's probably still crying in the bathroom about being called one of the boys?

