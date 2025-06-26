The Lincoln Project Thinks Pete Hegseth Is Too Emotional for the Job
Pete Hegseth Asked Why He Only Congratulated 'Our Boys’ in Bombers

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 26, 2025
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy's own Sam J. reported Sunday after Operation Midnight Hammer in Iran, the New York Times, as well as Fox News Channel's Jennifer Griffin, were quick to find a sexism angle. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had declared the mission a success and said that "our boys in those bombers are on their way home right now." The New York Times posted an alert that both women and men had been trained to fly B-2 bombers. Griffin went ALL CAPS:

Four days later, the press still isn't letting the "our boys" comment slide. As Twitchy reported, Hegseth held a press conference Thursday morning to clear up any confusion about the success of the mission, and his comment was brought up. Fortunately, Hegseth said he wasn't going to play the media's game.

Watch Hegseth break into laughter as he hears the question.

We've been warned before against using the term "guys" to refer to a group with women in it. We still do.

And that the mission was a success. The media didn't think twice about disparaging the accomplishment of "our boys" (and girl) by reporting that the mission was a failure.

Is the press truly concerned about the "our boys" comment because the female B-2 pilot's emotions are so fragile that she's probably still crying in the bathroom about being called one of the boys?

