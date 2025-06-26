Yamiche’s Math Meltdown: Spinning Nearly 2,500 Illegal Murderers and Rapists as ‘Only' 6%

Oh, Yamiche. Did you even bother to read what you wrote? Only 6%?!

Almost half of the people currently in ICE custody have neither been convicted of nor charged with any crime. Only 6% of those detained undocumented immigrants have been convicted of homicide.



A striking story by @JuliaEAinsley and @strickdc https://t.co/gkcR2Vb7k2 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 25, 2025

The new data obtained by NBC News shows that from Oct. 1 to May 31, ICE arrested 752 people convicted of homicide and 1,693 people convicted of sexual assault, meaning that at the absolute most, the Trump administration has detained only 6% of the undocumented immigrants known to… — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 26, 2025

In other words, in 7 months they've arrested almost 2,500 people either convicted of murder or sexual assault. That's quite a lot of violent criminals, even if it is only '6 percent'.

ICE told Congress in September that over 13,000 immigrants known to have committed murder remained at large. Since then, only 752 have been arrested. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 26, 2025

Read the opening paragraph of the story vs her post https://t.co/HpTWaL3ehD pic.twitter.com/rtOHzf3qWc — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 26, 2025

Her totally insane post where she seemingly pretends 2500 murderers and rapists aren't a big deal.

"Heh, only 6% of the people who broke the law getting into this country have ALSO murdered someone.



Take THAT, stupid Republicans 😏😏" https://t.co/jl0SQDnqFI — Never Acceptable Tizok (@PixelBuff) June 26, 2025

It's crazy she doesn't see that as a self-own.

Six…six percent of those detained are convicted murderers???



1 in every 16 detained immigrants has been convicted of homicide?? https://t.co/akbxdz8vlN — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) June 26, 2025

That's an insanely high number and it's wild Yamiche doesn't realize it.

Well, they’re in the country illegally.



That’s a crime.



And did you just say “only 6%”? https://t.co/E5XxBCOYLe — RBe (@RBPundit) June 26, 2025

For context the percentage of Americans convicted of a homicide is roughly 200x less than that of this illegal immigrant population. https://t.co/eyQ7iMztXy pic.twitter.com/lk6m0Rym5D — Phil (@RealPhillyP) June 26, 2025

That seems like a meaningful statistic to share.

This is the community note:

Second claim is false: Headline clearly states "Despite promise to remove 'worst of the worst,' ICE has arrested only 6% of known immigrant murderers" Its *not* 6% of the arrested.

Apparently, Yamiche is stumped when it comes to understanding statistics.

This tweet is literally inverting what the story says.

It's not "6% of detainees have been convicted of homicide", it's "6% of those convicted of homicide have been detained" https://t.co/DmPZkePRjD pic.twitter.com/pssEaOgmeI — Professor Genius (@ProfessorGeniu5) June 26, 2025

The larger point should be the arrest of even one murderer is worth it all.

... "only" 6% have been *CONVICTED* of homicide... ??? you think this number makes deportations sound like a bad idea?????? https://t.co/sjKLcRXaf0 — Seamus (FreedomToons) (@seamus_coughlin) June 26, 2025

Yamiche clearly is an undercover MAGA supporter trying to convince us all deportation is the best idea of this decade. Either that, or she is very dumb.

Even if this were true, which it's not, it's still a lot of murderers. https://t.co/IEd1Rsiy1Q — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 26, 2025

This tweet was a big mistake, Yamiche.