Yamiche’s Math Meltdown: Spinning Nearly 2,500 Illegal Murderers and Rapists as ‘Only' 6%

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on June 26, 2025
Townhall Media

Oh, Yamiche. Did you even bother to read what you wrote? Only 6%?!

In other words, in 7 months they've arrested almost 2,500 people either convicted of murder or sexual assault. That's quite a lot of violent criminals, even if it is only '6 percent'. 

Her totally insane post where she seemingly pretends 2500 murderers and rapists aren't a big deal. 

It's crazy she doesn't see that as a self-own.

That's an insanely high number and it's wild Yamiche doesn't realize it.

That seems like a meaningful statistic to share. 

This is the community note: 

Second claim is false: Headline clearly states "Despite promise to remove 'worst of the worst,' ICE has arrested only 6% of known immigrant murderers" Its *not* 6% of the arrested.

Apparently, Yamiche is stumped when it comes to understanding statistics. 

The larger point should be the arrest of even one murderer is worth it all. 

Yamiche clearly is an undercover MAGA supporter trying to convince us all deportation is the best idea of this decade. Either that, or she is very dumb. 

This tweet was a big mistake, Yamiche. 

