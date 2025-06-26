Keith Olbermann’s Meltdown: Simping for Iran’s Regime to Spite Trump

It should come as no surprise Keith Olbermann is a crazy person. Simping for the Ayatollah Khamenei may be a new low though.

Trump had already gone literally insane because we wouldn't whore itself and lie for him that Iran's nuclear capacity was "obliterated."



This from Iran, as The Secretary of Scotch begins his news conference, won't improve his mood.



New Countdown pod: https://t.co/IkIwnnTYWU pic.twitter.com/iEBeNIf43U — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 26, 2025

He really needs professional help and meds.

As Americans, we have the right to publicly disagree with our leaders. We can even openly hate them. It's just sad to watch that hate curdle a guy's brain until he's cheering for the Ayatollah of Iran. https://t.co/zCfKjRedWN — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 26, 2025

His brain is literal mush.

So a country takes away its citizens capacity for information from the internet..and you’re out here helping pass disinformation to the American people…NOT trying to get real information to the Iranian people…. 🤔 https://t.co/YvdJ8zujQ1 — mnhooksetter (@mnhooksetter) June 26, 2025

Keith will do anything he can to undermine Donald Trump.

If you're retweeting the world's longest standing dictator who is congratulating his country Iran's military victory over the USA like KKKeith, you just might be a communist. https://t.co/wi6CRCRuWx — Mark Strickland (@smarkstrickland) June 26, 2025

Oh, he most definitely is.

“Literally insane” says the guy who’s completely well reasoned and emotionally stable…. https://t.co/D8W6TfguA4 — Brian Anderson (@banderson5775) June 26, 2025

Not!

When they believe a known terrorist.. https://t.co/OsIK6FxIKv — MiskoMaiingan Lapointe (@MakwaMakade) June 26, 2025

Again, any reason to complain about Trump.

You really are the dumbest dumb person ever.If you hate America so much move to Iran. You’re pathetic and irrelevant https://t.co/fmd3zCozTK — Mike Herrington (@Herrington8Mike) June 26, 2025

Leftist simps for the authoritarian regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by the Ayatollah. https://t.co/SQdwKEnTkQ — Emjae (@EmjaeS99) June 26, 2025

They should be so embarrassed.

So sad americans believe actual terrorists over other americans! Maybe Kieth now identifies as a terrorist!! https://t.co/raxSy3pok7 — H (@DHoss28) June 26, 2025

Keith’s account has been hacked. No way is he THIS stupid



Is he? https://t.co/1xPGEVcGdw — #CNN —-THE MOST BUSTED NAME IN NEWS! (@ShermanTpotter1) June 26, 2025

Oh, he is indeed that stupid.

Imagine having TDS so bad that you believe an Islamic terrorist over anyone else. https://t.co/P0m63CSagY — 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 (@kitchie_witchie) June 26, 2025

Keith Olberman sticking that Ayatollah propoganda right in his veins to own Trump. https://t.co/A0ivEYyqMn — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) June 26, 2025

It's pretty disturbing.

@KeithOlbermann I knew you had lost what little mind you have, but to use the Iran government as a source proves you belong in a room with four padded walls!! https://t.co/o1D95T9Ect — Eric Powell (@EricPowell79286) June 26, 2025

That would be the best setting for Keith.