Keith Olbermann’s Meltdown: Simping for Iran’s Regime to Spite Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on June 26, 2025
It should come as no surprise Keith Olbermann is a crazy person. Simping for the Ayatollah Khamenei may be a new low though. 

He really needs professional help and meds.

His brain is literal mush. 

Keith will do anything he can to undermine Donald Trump. 

Oh, he most definitely is. 

CODEPINK Tries Picking a Fight with DataRepublican for Calling Them Out Over China, and WOW That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Not!

Again, any reason to complain about Trump.

They should be so embarrassed. 

Oh, he is indeed that stupid.

It's pretty disturbing.

That would be the best setting for Keith. 

DONALD TRUMP IRAN KEITH OLBERMANN TERRORISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

